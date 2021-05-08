Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunities to Live in The Enclave at Kechter Farm

Fort Collins, CO, May 08, 2021 --(



The quick move-in homes offer single-level luxury living including one each of the Haywood, Wakefield, Fairplay, Trelease, and Breckenridge home designs. Homes are priced from the $600,000s to $700,000s.



“Home buyers in The Enclave at Kechter Farm have an active and vibrant neighborhood that embodies the Fort Collins lifestyle,” says Mark Bailey, Division President of Toll Brothers Colorado. “We encourage prospective buyers to visit the community today for these final opportunities to buy a new home in this incredible community.”



Kechter Farm is a master-planned community of 415 homes with picturesque mountain views, and miles of walking and biking trails. The Enclave at Kechter Farm, the only master-planned Fort Collins community west of I-25, offers exceptional amenities in a picturesque and convenient Harmony Corridor location. The resort-style clubhouse opens to a generous pool and play area ideal for large group entertaining.



Situated adjacent to the Fossil Creek Reservoir and close to countless open space areas along the Front Range, recreational opportunities are endless, yet I-25, downtown Fort Collins, Colorado State University and more are just minutes away.



The sales office for Kechter Farm is located at 5944 Fall Harvest Way (Fort Collins, CO 80528) and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective buyers should call 970-221-2227 or visit KechterFarm.com.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.. For more information visit TollBrothers.com. Fort Collins, CO, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the final opportunities for home buyers to live in The Enclave at Kechter Farm in Fort Collins, Colo. This resort-style community has five quick move-in homes under construction that will be ready in six to seven months.The quick move-in homes offer single-level luxury living including one each of the Haywood, Wakefield, Fairplay, Trelease, and Breckenridge home designs. Homes are priced from the $600,000s to $700,000s.“Home buyers in The Enclave at Kechter Farm have an active and vibrant neighborhood that embodies the Fort Collins lifestyle,” says Mark Bailey, Division President of Toll Brothers Colorado. “We encourage prospective buyers to visit the community today for these final opportunities to buy a new home in this incredible community.”Kechter Farm is a master-planned community of 415 homes with picturesque mountain views, and miles of walking and biking trails. The Enclave at Kechter Farm, the only master-planned Fort Collins community west of I-25, offers exceptional amenities in a picturesque and convenient Harmony Corridor location. The resort-style clubhouse opens to a generous pool and play area ideal for large group entertaining.Situated adjacent to the Fossil Creek Reservoir and close to countless open space areas along the Front Range, recreational opportunities are endless, yet I-25, downtown Fort Collins, Colorado State University and more are just minutes away.The sales office for Kechter Farm is located at 5944 Fall Harvest Way (Fort Collins, CO 80528) and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective buyers should call 970-221-2227 or visit KechterFarm.com.About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.. For more information visit TollBrothers.com. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend