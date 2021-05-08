MedAware Systems Releases Cross-Platform Post Market Product Monitoring Service

Press Releases MedAware Systems, Inc. Press Release

Boulder, CO, May 08, 2021 --(



The Service delivers the most comprehensive view of reported events; continuously monitors leading literature repositories using custom AI to identify, retrieve and curate all available published science on products; and eliminates the need to spend hours weeding through countless posts, links, and comments to find relevant threads to identify and interpret potential problems.



Data are organized and displayed using intuitive, at-a-glance charts, either from SOHInfo’s standard library or custom generated by users to group products by manufacturer, product code, or any other criteria within the data that they determine.



SOHInfo (www.sohinfo.com) supports both FDA and MDR post market vigilance requirements and delivers in-depth metrics and analysis of events for complete understanding of problems and causes. The Service comes with a free 30-day free trial.



“Our customers are saving considerable time, effort and cost with SOHInfo’s comprehensive Cross-Platform Product Monitoring Service. It is easy to set up and use, providing deep intelligence through a single application,” said Michael Willis, CEO. He continued: “Users are able to configure the Service to track areas critical to them for understanding how their products are performing in the real world.”



About MedAware Systems, Inc.

