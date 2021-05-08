i95Dev Announces Its eCommerce Growth Engine Solution, Built for Rapid eCommerce Deployment and World-class Capabilities for Microsoft and SAP ERP

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases i95Dev Press Release

i95Dev’s integrated eCommerce solution for Microsoft and SAP ERP offers a powerful, secure, and agile platform for creating an end-to-end, omnichannel webstore environment.

“For ERP partners looking to offer integrated eCommerce solutions to their customers,” continued Mr. Kumar, “COVID-19 has changed the rules of digital commerce forever – from changing customer behaviors to new shopping trends. Merchants need an agile, flexible, and intelligent eCommerce solution that is powered by the industry’s leading shopping carts and the thousands of marketplace add-on apps built on their platforms. i95Dev is unique in its ability to leverage these platforms so that your customers won’t have to settle for a proprietary webstore with limited features and scalability.” New York, NY, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- i95Dev, a leading provider of eCommerce products and services, announced today it is launching a revolutionary eCommerce solution called the eCommerce Growth Engine (EGE). EGE is a feature-rich, multi-channel, integrated eCommerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics and SAP ERP systems. Built for speed to market, agility to change, and flexibility to scale, EGE can simplify the often-complex task of bringing multiple online shopping platforms together into an easy to deploy and maintain eCommerce capability.More than ever, retailers, manufacturers and distributors are looking to bring all of their online shopping experiences and webstores together as a unified set of customer orders, and seamlessly funnel their online transactions to their ERP system of record. EGE simplifies the process of integrating, B2C webstores, B2B Dealer portals, Amazon and eBay marketplaces, social media marketplaces, and more with their ERP system. EGE’s pre-packaged connectors, along with bundled user experience templates and a set-up wizard, help to accelerate the deployment of an omnichannel online selling environment.i95Dev offers end-to-end eCommerce products and services, specializing in designing, deploying, and maintaining B2B/B2C integrated omni-channel eCommerce solutions for ERP platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP Business One. i95Dev’s eCommerce solutions are powered by industry leading shopping cart products, such as Magento, Shopify and BigCommerce, and extend and enhance webstore functional capabilities as well as online shopping performance and market reach.“With EGE, merchants can have a fully-functional, integrated eCommerce store in just a few weeks,” said Vanit Kumar, CEO of i95Dev. “However, what continues to differentiate EGE from other solutions in the market is that our relationship with merchants ONLY BEGINS with their eCommerce store. EGE gives companies using Dynamics and SAP ERP systems access to an integrated multi-channel eCommerce solution without compromising on the flexibility and features they need in their eCommerce store.”The new EGE solution offers businesses unmatched agility to meet customers’ evolving and rapidly changing needs, including:- eCommerce store powered by industry-leading eCommerce platform.- Support for Dynamics 365 ERP and SAP ERP systems.- Tighter and seamless integration with eBay and Amazon.- Deployment architecture and process optimized for speed, availability, and performance.- A visual page editor and theme builder for faster development.- Advanced analytics tools for informed decision making.- Advanced integration features, and more.“For ERP partners looking to offer integrated eCommerce solutions to their customers,” continued Mr. Kumar, “COVID-19 has changed the rules of digital commerce forever – from changing customer behaviors to new shopping trends. Merchants need an agile, flexible, and intelligent eCommerce solution that is powered by the industry’s leading shopping carts and the thousands of marketplace add-on apps built on their platforms. i95Dev is unique in its ability to leverage these platforms so that your customers won’t have to settle for a proprietary webstore with limited features and scalability.” Contact Information i95Dev

Alex Paul

301-760-7499



https://www.i95dev.com



