Scottsdale Philharmonic May 2 Concert Received a Standing Ovation; Youth Orchestra Concerts Will Feature Special Guests

The Scottsdale Philharmonic is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors. Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077. Scottsdale, AZ, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic Orchestra received a standing ovation for its May 2 concert at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “It was a magical program filled with passion and emotions,” says Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic Co-Founder. “All of our musicians were elated to perform and present our first concert of the season. Our next concert is June 27, and will be 4th of July themed--it will be spectacular. Look for the digital program and details on the website."“Mark your calendars for the Oct. 10 and Nov. 21. concerts,” Partridge added. “Tickets (donation of $15) will be available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org) in the near future.”The Oct. 10 concert will feature “Reformation Symphony” by Felix Mendelssohn; “Crown Diamond Overture” by Daniel Auber; and “La Bohème Quando m'en vo” by Giancomo Puccini with a soprano solo by Melissa Solomon.The Nov. 21 concert will feature “Trumpet Concerto” by Joseph Haydn with trumpet solo by Gage Ellis, and “Symphony No. 2” by Johannes Brahms.Local Musicians to Play at Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Concerts.“The Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (SPYO) is doing amazing things with its Music Director Dr. Daniel Atwood,” Partridge says. Dr. Atwood announced that SPYO concerts will feature appearances of three Phoenix area musicians during its upcoming 2021-2022 season.The SPYO, under the direction of Dr. Atwood, was started in 2019. “The interest in auditions this year is remarkable,” says Dr. Atwood. The live auditions for the 2021-22 season will be on Saturdays, May 15 and Oct. 9, 10 a.m. For more information, or for information on submitting a video audition, please visit scottsdalephilharmonic.com.“Our Youth Orchestra is for students grade 7 to 12 who want to learn to be great orchestra players,” explains Dr. Atwood. “Tuition is very affordable, only $100 a year. We practice Tuesday evenings (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), and hold our rehearsals and concerts (7 p.m.) at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living, 18010 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.”About the Scottsdale PhilharmonicThe Scottsdale Philharmonic is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors. Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077. Contact Information Scottsdale Philharmonic

