Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spirit of Wales Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Spirit of Wales Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: The First Welsh Rum from the Spirit of Wales Distillery

The Spirit of Wales Distillery launches their first distillery release, Welsh Rum, after releasing a Welsh Gin and Vodka, The third in the Distillery Release Collection, a lightly spiced rum and the fourth limited release, a Caribbean style white rum with a taste of Wales.

Newport, United Kingdom, May 25, 2021 --(



Lightly Spiced Premium Welsh Rum.

The Spirit of Wales Lightly Spiced Welsh Rum – Ignited with light spice from the dragon. A limited Distillery Release Spiced Rum, providing a hint of fresh citrus and cloves that combine to form sweet cola aromas. A subtle woody flavour, with a warm feeling of mouth-tingling pepper, while the citrus provides a light and fruity taste. Or an infused Spirit of Wales Lightly Spiced Rum with cinnamon, vanilla on a foundation of sticky caramel.



James Gibbons, Head Distiller who creates the lightly spiced Welsh rum at the Spirit of Wales Distillery, said, “Wanting to create a warming and fragrant rum, the best way to achieve this was by staging the addition of different botanicals over two weeks. Starting with sweeter notes, then adding aromatic touches a week later. And a couple of days before filtering, the final layer of additional fiery spices.”



Lightly Blended Premium White Welsh Rum

For the White Rum, the distillery looked to the Caribbean for inspiration. To achieve a lighter style, Welsh Rum blended on-site in the Newport Distillery. A contemporary style blended White Rum, with powerful white chocolate notes with floral cocoa nib, vanilla, and toffee aromas. Sweet from the outset, with toffee that rounds into fruit and nut on your palate. Once the sweetness subsides, it hits you with bold cocoa and almond that lingers in the background with hints of bitterness. The Spirit of Wales Distillery Release Welsh White Rum is mouth-filling and vibrant.



Daniel Dyer, Founder and CEO of the Spirit of Wales Distillery, commented, “The White Rum blend is refreshing and great on its own with a mixer or as part of a cocktail. Filtered through Welsh Anthracite and Welsh water takes out any impurities that build up in the distillation process to leave a clear and impressive white rum.”



Serving Suggestion

Find an assortment of Welsh Cocktails to make at home, from the Spirit of Wales Distillery website. Choose from a Welsh Mojito using the premium distillery release White Rum, or the Dragon and Cola made using the Spirit of Wales Distillery lightly spiced rum.



Note to editors:

To learn more about the Spirit of Wales Distillery limited releases, please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find us on social media.



About the Spirit of Wales Distillery

The Spirit of Wales is a new and exciting Welsh Distillery in Newport, South Wales, in April 2021. The Welsh Distillery creates affordable and authentic Welsh gins, vodkas, and rums. Refreshing, surprising, handcrafted flavour ignited by the red dragon. Discover the range of limited release distillery release contemporary Welsh spirits. The Spirit of Wales Distillery Release Welsh Dry Gin, Welsh Vodka, Lightly Spiced Welsh Rum and White Rum are now available to purchase or why not enhance your Welsh spirit knowledge by attending one of our Spirit of Wales Virtual Tasting events?



For more press information, please contact:

Daniel Dyer, from “The Spirit of Wales Distillery”: 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com Newport, United Kingdom, May 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Spirit of Wales Distillery launches two new limited-edition premium Welsh spirits. The Lightly Spiced Rum ignited with light spice from the dragon. Created with cinnamon, vanilla, and underlying sticky caramel that gives way to fresh and fruity with a warm cinnamon clove punch behind the scenes. The Caribbean inspired white rum, made with Welsh water, and then filtered through Anthracite from Ammanford, for a crisp, clean flavour that is mouth-filling and vibrant.Lightly Spiced Premium Welsh Rum.The Spirit of Wales Lightly Spiced Welsh Rum – Ignited with light spice from the dragon. A limited Distillery Release Spiced Rum, providing a hint of fresh citrus and cloves that combine to form sweet cola aromas. A subtle woody flavour, with a warm feeling of mouth-tingling pepper, while the citrus provides a light and fruity taste. Or an infused Spirit of Wales Lightly Spiced Rum with cinnamon, vanilla on a foundation of sticky caramel.James Gibbons, Head Distiller who creates the lightly spiced Welsh rum at the Spirit of Wales Distillery, said, “Wanting to create a warming and fragrant rum, the best way to achieve this was by staging the addition of different botanicals over two weeks. Starting with sweeter notes, then adding aromatic touches a week later. And a couple of days before filtering, the final layer of additional fiery spices.”Lightly Blended Premium White Welsh RumFor the White Rum, the distillery looked to the Caribbean for inspiration. To achieve a lighter style, Welsh Rum blended on-site in the Newport Distillery. A contemporary style blended White Rum, with powerful white chocolate notes with floral cocoa nib, vanilla, and toffee aromas. Sweet from the outset, with toffee that rounds into fruit and nut on your palate. Once the sweetness subsides, it hits you with bold cocoa and almond that lingers in the background with hints of bitterness. The Spirit of Wales Distillery Release Welsh White Rum is mouth-filling and vibrant.Daniel Dyer, Founder and CEO of the Spirit of Wales Distillery, commented, “The White Rum blend is refreshing and great on its own with a mixer or as part of a cocktail. Filtered through Welsh Anthracite and Welsh water takes out any impurities that build up in the distillation process to leave a clear and impressive white rum.”Serving SuggestionFind an assortment of Welsh Cocktails to make at home, from the Spirit of Wales Distillery website. Choose from a Welsh Mojito using the premium distillery release White Rum, or the Dragon and Cola made using the Spirit of Wales Distillery lightly spiced rum.Note to editors:To learn more about the Spirit of Wales Distillery limited releases, please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find us on social media.About the Spirit of Wales DistilleryThe Spirit of Wales is a new and exciting Welsh Distillery in Newport, South Wales, in April 2021. The Welsh Distillery creates affordable and authentic Welsh gins, vodkas, and rums. Refreshing, surprising, handcrafted flavour ignited by the red dragon. Discover the range of limited release distillery release contemporary Welsh spirits. The Spirit of Wales Distillery Release Welsh Dry Gin, Welsh Vodka, Lightly Spiced Welsh Rum and White Rum are now available to purchase or why not enhance your Welsh spirit knowledge by attending one of our Spirit of Wales Virtual Tasting events?For more press information, please contact:Daniel Dyer, from “The Spirit of Wales Distillery”: 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com Contact Information Spirit of Wales Ltd.

Daniel Dyer

07535000991



spiritofwales.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spirit of Wales Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend