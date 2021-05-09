Silent Breach Launches Global Partnership Program

New York, NY, May 09, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Silent Breach has expanded their partnership program with a range of competitive incentives.
“The need for cybersecurity solutions is global in scope and incredibly time-sensitive,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “With that in mind, Silent Breach is ready and willing to partner with resellers, providers, distributors and any other firms that can help us bridge the cyber gap.”
Joining the Silent Breach Partner Program helps companies deliver best-in-class, optimized security solutions to more customers around the world. Silent Breach offers its partners unique security specializations, marketing support, and profitability incentives so you can earn more on every deal.
Silent Breach currently offers a wide variety of partnership options across both SaaS and traditional services to ensure close alignment with our partners’ expertise and go-to-market plans. These options include:
· SaaS reselling partnership
· Service reselling agreement
· Joint marketing/joint selling partnership
· Referral agreement
Further information about Silent Breach can be found at: silentbreach.com
To learn more about partnering with Silent Breach, please visit: https://silentbreach.com/Partnerships.php
About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.