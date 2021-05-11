DSO Technology Summit 2021 Chooses Nashville for It’s Annual Conference and… It’s Not Virtual

Michelle.Hambidge@SunsetSecure.com Minneapolis, MN, May 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Maybe, just maybe; this could be the end of virtual events. Founding member of the Dental Technology Summit, MellinTech, Inc., and headline sponsor Sunset Technologies, announced that it is moving forward with its annual event on October 7 and 8, 2021. The most exciting news is that this will be a destination event, located at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN.The Dental Technology Summit (DSO Edition) is the premier technology event for DSOs in the US. The 2-day event will feature Brian Colao of Dykema’s Dental Service Organizations Industry Group, a multi-disciplinary team providing top-tier legal representation and “go-to” strategic counsel worldwide. Brian is widely regarded as one of the foremost authorities in the United States on DSO formation, DSO business structures, DSO-related mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance for DSOs.This year’s event will bring the highly requested topic of Cybersecurity to the country’s DSO Executives. In just two years, data breaches in dental practices have grown from a yearly occurrence to daily. The closest one to home came last year when a large DSO with more than 300 locations had more than 1,000,000 patients potentially compromised. “This should be eye-opening to all practices,” says CEO of Sunset Technologies, Patrick Jacobwith, a licensed attorney and certified HIPAA professional.Patrick continued, “It is not about simply implementing the proper technology any longer. It’s about how to handle the entire situation from A to Z. That means having policies and procedures in place to protect you, and should the worst happen, how to manage your patients, the insurance companies, lawyers, OCR, and even the hackers themselves. This isn’t something you deal with while in the trenches; it is something you plan for and have professionals on your team who knows what to do and how to get you through.”The event will include various speakers covering multiple topics, all relating to protecting the DSO from Cyber Attacks, Cyber Threats, and, equally important, how to handle the attack when it happens.Please visit www.dsotechnologysummit.com or contact Michelle Hambidge for further details on registration and the final agenda.ContactMichelle Hambidge763-703-7999Michelle.Hambidge@SunsetSecure.com