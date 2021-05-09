MTS Artist Pamela Hopkins Releases New Country Single

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS Management's Arkansas CMA-nominated singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist releases "Givin' A Damn (Don't Go With My Outfit)" on May 7th, 2021.

https://www.Pamelahopkinsmusic.com

https://www.instagram.com/pamelahopkinsmusic

https://www.facebook.com/SingerPamelaHopkins

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCepe2hU8LuKPQim3sC2PZhw Little Rock, AR, May 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Chart-topping country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Pamela Hopkins pulls no punches in life, or in her music. The former police officer and current Arkansas CMA-nominee is a self-described “foul mouth with curves.” On her latest single, “Givin’ A Damn (Don’t Go With My Outfit),” Hopkins expresses some colorful fashion advice to the haters of the world, delivered over an attitude-driven, rocking country groove. Released on May 7th, 2021, “Givin’ A Damn” was co-written during a video conferencing session with Melissa Leigh and Dave Lenahan.Pamela gives some behind-the-scenes insight into the writing of the song:“I had met one of my co-writers, Dave Lenahan, for the first time over a video conferencing app, and my other co-writer, Melissa Leigh, was also joining Dave at his house. As I was introducing myself to Dave, and as we were chit-chatting between the 3 of us, I showed them a tank top I had on order that said, “Giving a F**k Doesn’t Go With My Outfit.” We got to laughing about the phrase and joked about that being a great song to write–and how that fit my personality really well!. Fast forward 2 weeks…We got on a video chat and started discussing what we wanted to write about. I brought up that shirt again and asked if that was still on the table…Dave was like, ‘hell yeah–lets write that song!’ Of course me and Melissa were ready to entertain this crazy-fun idea–and since I want it to play on the radio, I definitely couldn’t use the same verbiage as the shirt had, so we had to change it to make it fit the radio-world better'."“I had the idea of starting with 'small town people talking' about me (or whomever) and being secretive, hypocritical and judg-y about another person. I told Dave and Melissa that I wanted this song to have a lot of attitude, and I wanted a rocking-country sound with a fun groove. As we were writing, I could almost feel my anxiety of judg-y- people getting a bit inflamed, but at the same time, I could feel a bit of a release too. Some of these things I’ve wanted to say for so long–but I don’t want to come off as a B**ch either–so writing a song about it is the best thing I could have done to get some of these things off my chest. When you listen to the lyrics, and IF you feel the same way I have felt, I hope this song allows you the much needed outlet for the big 'F-YOU' (but without outwardly expressing it to an actual person–we don’t like drama! haha)!”Listen to “Givin’ A Damn (Don’t Go With My Outfit)” on Pamela’s Spotify page: https://open.spotify.com/artist/233la14oPniGiYX35bN10fAbout Pamela Hopkins: Little Rock, Arkansas native, Pamela Hopkins, is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Her first Nashville album of all original music was released in February 1995. She returned to the studio to record her second album/EP project released in October 2018. 2 more singles were released in 2019.Pamela returned to the studio in the spring of 2020, in Franklin, TN, to record her next 4 singles with Off the Row Recording Studio as one of their “Break Out Artists.” She plans to release 6 singles in 2021. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US.https://www.Pamelahopkinsmusic.comhttps://www.instagram.com/pamelahopkinsmusichttps://www.facebook.com/SingerPamelaHopkinshttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCepe2hU8LuKPQim3sC2PZhw Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



