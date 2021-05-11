PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Codebase Technologies Enables More Intuitive P2P Payments with Digibanc™ Socialpay


Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Codebase Technologies, a leading Global Open API Banking Solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of Digibanc™ SocialPay, a cutting-edge social peer-to-peer payments and fund transfers solution.

Widespread adoption of a product or service in the digital age is heavily reliant on customer experiences that are intuitive, seamless, and robust. This has been a considerable driving force for peer-to-peer (P2P) social payments, where customers can send money to their friends and family through their favorite mobile applications.

SocialPay provides intuitive, seamless payment capabilities for existing and future Digibanc™ clients, further expanding the end-to-end digital transformation capabilities available on Codebase Technologies’ award-winning platform.

Digibanc™ SocialPay intuitively enhances users payment options, allowing them to send and receive money, pay bills, check balances, and utilize cardless withdrawals directly from their smartphone keyboard, making P2P payments effortless and readily available for customers anytime, anywhere.

Commenting on the new offering, Raheel Iqbal, Managing Partner & Global Product Head at Codebase Technologies, said, “We are very excited to launch Digibanc™ SocialPay and continue to deliver on our mission to provide our clients the most innovative solutions available today. Digibanc™ SocialPay will expand customers’ peer-to-peer payments capabilities, and offer them a newer, more intuitive way to check bank balances and pay bills. We at Codebase Technologies are firm believers in enhancing the customer experience at every touchpoint, and this product launch will empower our clients to offer the most robust customer payments experience on the market.”
Contact Information
Codebase Technologies
Sara Alaalam
0097335935003
Contact
www.codebtech.com

