Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets – "Hybrid Equity Securities"

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets – this week launched its “Hybrid Equity Securities” Advisory program for both the Private and Public Capital Markets.

“These ‘hybrids’ as we refer to them generally contain convertible debt securities, convertible preference shares, and capital notes that have both the debt element and an equity element associated with them. These types of securities tend to offer a higher return than the pure fixed income securities, such as bonds, but a lower return than pure variable income securities, such as equities. These ‘hybrids’ are considered to be less riskier than pure variable income securities, example is equities again, but are generally more risky than the pure income securities, examples being highly rated corporate bonds, municipal bonds or government backed securities.”



Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets also includes Primary & Secondary Market ‘hybrid securities’ Operations, but does not include any Brokerage or Broker Dealer operations. More information can be found at Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com & Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



