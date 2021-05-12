Celsys Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary; Continuing to Support Creators Worldwide

Press Releases Celsys Inc. Press Release

Since its founding in 1991, Celsys has been committed to supporting creators through IT graphics technology. The company released animation software, RETAS!PRO Ver.1 (now RETAS STUDIO), in 1993, and was adopted by many animation studios.



The Clip Studio Paint app for illustration, manga, and animation was released in 2012 after ComicStudio and IllustStudio, which were pieces of software for creating manga and illustration.



Clip Studio Paint is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators and used by beginners and industry professionals alike. Compatible with all sorts of devices, the app helps users get creative even in these new and trying times. It is currently used by 10 million creators across the world. The Clip Studio service is also provided as a service to support users’ creativity.



In 2003, Celsys released the ComicSurfing mobile comic viewer to create a world where digital comics could be expressed in a new medium different from the traditional print media, thus expanding the opportunities for creators to showcase their works. The e-book solution has been rebranded as Clip Studio Reader and handles works of many different genres in a variety of files and reading formats. It has been adopted by over 1,200 services.



As well as expressing deep gratitude to the creators and partner companies that have given their support over the last 30 years, Celsys commits to supporting creators worldwide. By supporting the distribution of artwork, providing communication services, and developing new creative tools for illustration, manga, animation, and new digital-only methods of expression, Celsys strives to provide creators worldwide with enjoyable, innovative experiences.



Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.



Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the illustration, manga, and animation production app “Clip Studio Paint” and web service “Clip Studio,” as well as the e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader.”



