SDMC-3SS Android TV Solution Goes Live in Uruguay

TCC is deploying the DV8545-C STB from SDMC integrated with branded 3READY Experience by 3SS for new hybrid TV and multiscreen service, based on Android TV™ OS Operator Tier. The new 3READY-enabled hybrid STB is available to TCC’s subscribers in Montevideo. offering access to all Live and VOD content in an integrated experience, from both cable (DVB-C), and OTT networks.

Shenzhen, China, May 12, 2021



The new service is enabled by SDMC’s DV8545-C STB and powered by the 3READY Product Framework, 3SS’ award-winning front end and UI solution for all devices featuring an operator-tailored Android TV Custom Launcher.



TCC provides pay-TV services in the country’s capital, Montevideo, including cable (146 DVB-C channels) and OTT via its TCC VIVO platform along with

3SS-engineered apps for Android and iOS mobile devices. The new next-gen hybrid+multiscreen TCC VIVO service is now available with customized 3SS-designed launcher on the SDMC STB, offering access through a single device to all Live and VOD content in an experience that integrates all TCC’s content sources and networks.



Furthermore, TCC is offering the new hybrid Android TV-based software platform as a B2B SaaS under the "ZetaTV" brand to the wider pay-TV industry in Latin America, for DVB-C, OTT or both, using a licensing business model. As a result, TCC is extending its technology, 3READY-enriched UX and quality standards to its operator-customers in Uruguay and elsewhere in the region for their own

next-gen Android TV projects.



TCC-enabled deployments for neighbouring providers, together with its own direct domestic subscriber base, currently total over 200,000 subscribing homes, located in Uruguay, Argentina and Chile.



Javier Ruete, CEO of TCC said: "We are really excited to be working with 3SS and SDMC as we know both share our core value of customer-centricity, and our drive to provide real value to TV viewers with a compelling, easy-to-use all-in-one entertainment experience. We’re delighted to be bringing a new, world class TV offering to our subscribers and to the wider marketplace.”



“We are honored to have been selected by TCC to help enable this pioneering and ambitious TV service, and to be working in close partnership alongside our fellow innovators at 3SS; we’re very proud that our advanced STB is now delivering next-generation entertainment to consumers in Uruguay and beyond,” said Laurence Yan, SVP of worldwide sales, SDMC.



“Everything we do, every day, we do to support our customers, and to help them to provide their subscribers with the advanced, content-rich and seamless TV experience that viewers today so clearly crave,” said Kai-Christian Borchers, Managing Director at 3SS. “TCC has already demonstrated its commitment to innovation, and to bringing next-gen Android TV to the people of Uruguay, as well as to others in Latin America; we are really energized to be part of this trailblazing project.”



The project has received support from Uruguay’s National Agency for Research and Innovation (ANII) in recognition of innovation and benefit to local technical knowledge and creative and media landscape. It also marks the first Latin American deployment by 3SS.



Google, Google Play and Android TV are trademarks of Google LLC.



About TCC

TCC is an Uruguayan company at the forefront of service innovation related to content distribution. With more than 25 years in the market, TCC leads pay-TV services in Uruguay, integrating content and entertainment technologies. The company has extensive knowledge in the design and development of products related to the industry, which gives it strong international positioning to deliver high quality products to other Latin American operators through its ZetaTV brand. TCC’s Uruguay consumer service and B2B ZetaTV deployments currently serve an aggregated 200,000 pay-TV subscribers in Uruguay, Argentina and Chile. www.tcc.com.uy / zetatv.com.uy



About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)

Since 2009, 3SS has been delivering world-class software solutions to service providers and technology innovators to bring video to any screen. 3SS is an acknowledged leader in system integration, app development, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. 3SS designs and engineers bespoke front end and back end platforms for major operators and broadcasters worldwide to make customer experiences easier and more personal. 3SS’ customers include major satellite, cable, IPTV, OTT and mobile TV operators, including Swisscom, Com Hem (Tele2), Allente, Proximus, TCC Uruguay, FreeCast (SelectTV), Altibox, ORS (simpliTV), Yes (STINGTV), Vodafone Kabel Deutschland, Stofa, Liberty Global (UPC, Unitymedia), SES, Eutelsat, and O2/Telefonica. Broadcast customers include ProSiebenSat.1, Joyn (ProSiebenSat.1/Discovery), SUPER RTL (TOGGO), n-tv, Blockbuster and Viacom, among others. 3ss.tv, 3ready.tv



About SDMC



As the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV / Linux devices, OTT / IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, SDMC creates lasting value for their customers, to enrich home life and build a more intelligent future. 