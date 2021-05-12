Activation Center (ACEN) 05.00.40 Has Been Released

Press Releases Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO) Press Release

SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update of their Activation center (ACEN) application for programs protected with PC Guard Software Protection System family products. PC Guard is a software copy protection and licensing solution for Windows, .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET 5 Windows applications.

What's new:



[+] Client interface updates.

- New activation panel for new license, license removal, license transfer and license removal.

- New orders and licenses grid controls.

- Licenses filter control added to licenses grid.

- Help page has been updated with above changes.

[+] Published option added to News.



All existing news will be automatically marked as published. News article will now be displayed only in case published option is selected.



[*] New checkbox control design.

[*] Multiple other optimizations and fixes.

[+] License management options for client interface added.

Use these options to enable, disable and limit license management features for clients.



The following license management features are available:

- License reactivation

- License removal

- License transfer



Appropriate daily and monthly limits can be defined for each license management feature.



License reactivation and transfer limits are valid per license and license removal limit is valid per order.



License tracking for these limits is implemented in this release so all counters for limits will not include license management actions which were made by clients before this release.



These options are now located in Client interface options (Activation).



Existing flexible locking policy setting have been moved to activation options.



Blagoje Ceklic

+381-11-3910-979



https://www.sofpro.com



