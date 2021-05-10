Confirmed Speakers for the Upcoming Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco Conference 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

2nd annual Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco conference taking place on 13th and 14th September 2021.

London, United Kingdom, May 10, 2021



This event will delve into the key takeaways following the global pandemic and discover how this will be used to enhance future drug delivery device development. This comprehensive overview will explore the changing global market and latest innovations in device design and development for injectable drug delivery.



Confirmed speakers for the upcoming conference:



• Paul Upham, Head Smart Devices, Roche/Genentech

• Shannon Clark, CEO, UserWise, Inc.

• Alan M Stevens, Acting Director, Division of Drug Delivery, General Hospital, and Human Factors U.S. Food and Drug Administration

• Alasdair Young, Senior Director - Device Engineering, Coherus Biosciences

• James Leamon, Director of Biologics Device Development, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

• Rachel Poker, Human Factors Engineering Manager, AstraZeneca

• James Robert Wise, Associate Senior Consultant Engineer, Eli Lilly and Company

• Khaudeja Bano, Executive Medical Director, Head Combination Product Safety, Amgen

• Scott Surrette, Manager Combination Product Development, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Sindhuja Kuchibhatla, Device Development Engineer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• Mehak Mehta, Scientist II, Protein Pharmaceutical Development, Biogen

• George Cusatis, Director, Regulatory Affairs, Merck

• Scott Mullen, Senior Director, Connected Healthcare, Ascendis Pharma

• Samuel Lin, Senior Director of Business Operations and Strategy, PharmaEssentia

• Jace Blackburn Smart Device Engineer, Genentech

• Young Chun, Associate Director – Lead Human Factors and User Research, R&D/Medical Devices Center of Excellence, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

• Alie Jahangir, Senior Principle Engineer, Combination Products and Emerging Technologies Janssen Pharmaceuticals

• Nicholas Mandala, Senior Director, Medical Device and Combination Product Technology, Pfizer

• Larry Atupem, Strategic Business Development Manager, Zeon Specialty Materials



About SMi Group:

