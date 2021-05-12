InSync Blog-a-Thon 2021 – Blog Contribution Day

Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

A look into InSync's annual Blog-a-thon event and how event promotes content generation and knowledge-base growth.

Kolkata, India, May 12, 2021



Blogging is one of the most efficient forms of organic online marketing and generating traffic. A blog acts as a great source of needful information to its users and other online readers.



With that in mind, InSync organized the fifth edition of its annual blogging session, the InSync Blog-a-thon 2021, to procure a variety of unique content. The event was an internal event scheduled on the 19th of March 2021 to build a rich, varied and unique library of blogs from the workforce.



Publishing blogs related to a business may not be a direct form of marketing but provides a direct passage to the reader into the company’s website through embedded links. Regular blog uploads help with SEO optimization and bring more traffic to the website.



To nurture this, InSync has brought forward the idea of an individual, dedicated blog contribution day that invites every member of the team to contribute towards blog writing and build more integrity, unity, and stability for the company along with its products and services. InSync calls this annual contribution day Blog-a-thon, and in this year’s edition of the event, all the participants had their topics pre-assigned and mentored by the marketing/content team and leaders. From the newcomers to the veteran VPS, all contribute towards making room for knowledge acquisition and knowledge sharing.



InSync Blog-a-thon 2021 was received with huge enthusiasm with more than 70 employees participating in the event bringing forward some amazing pieces of content. The dedicated annual event allows for knowledgeable employees to share their knowledge and experience in specific areas. Most importantly, the event brings acknowledgment to each employee’s most worthy presence in the organization and makes them realize the gigantic role they play in the growth of the business.



This year too, with this initiative, InSync received several deep, content-rich blogs and was glad to have active participation and immense enthusiasm from all the team members.



