See Providence Florida Golf Club Community and Its Top Rated Golf Course for Yourself in Breathtaking Aerial Video

ABD Development Company, established as one of Central Florida’s leading community developers and luxury home builders for nearly 30 years, has released new video content of Providence Golf Club Community. ABD is keeping up with the demands of the Florida real estate market with Phase Two of its communities going strong, while winning another Grand Award from a Parade of Homes event.

Orlando, FL, May 12, 2021 --(



“We know that the word in real estate news right now is how hard it is to find a home in this dramatic Florida market but we are building new homes at a brisk pace and have a few inventory homes available that may suit a buyer’s needs,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “We are happy to release this beautiful new video, which captures the ongoing development of Providence by drone as well as the incredible Providence golf course. If you like what you see in our Florida golf community, we hope to hear from you and welcome you to the ABD home buyers’ family.”



(See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1muy6EMELc)



The accolades for the golf course, which is independent from the Providence community while adding incredible accessibility to world class golf for residents and guests, have been stellar this spring. Here are just a few of the five star reviews added recently on GolfNow by the Golf Channel:



"If you're ever in the Davenport, Florida area and are looking for a premier course, Providence is definitely worth playing. This is one of the best courses I have ever played. Everything from the staff in the pro shop to the GPS on carts, to the wildlife, to the perfect fairways and greens made my day on of the most enjoyable outings I've had in quite a while. Only regret is not finding this gem sooner on my vacation. I definitely would have played it a couple more times." - May 5



"My friends and I usually try to play a new course every weekend since living in Florida we have the luxury of so many courses. We stumbled onto this course a couple weeks ago and since then we gave it a permanent spot on our rotation of courses. Starters do a great job with pace of play and the greens roll better than every other course I’ve played in this price range." - April 25



"A three hour round on perfect greens. What more could you ask for? The best value in the area." - April 26



Providence and ABD will be participating in the upcoming Orlando Parade of Homes to be held July 10-18, 2021. ABD recently received the Grand Award and Blue Ribbon for Most Unique Layout at the 2021 Flagler Parade of Homes for its Courtyard model in Toscana Palm Coast, another one of its communities that is experiencing rapid sales as it seamlessly transitions to Phase Two of building. As ABD Development Company nears the milestone of three decades of success in Central Florida, the company is grateful for the support of the real estate professionals and happy home buyers that have elevated the company along the way.



For more information about ABD Development, please see:

www.abddevelopment.com.



For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see:

Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition

863-420-2100, extension 103



www.abddevelopment.com



