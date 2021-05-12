Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Cheesefest in June

Press Releases Marcoot Jersey Creamery Press Release

For more information, visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/. Greenville, IL, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest event on June 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be known as “the one where you get out of your car!” Guests will be able to park and walk around the grounds, provided they maintain proper social distancing measures.Marcoot Jersey Creamery has been tasked with pivoting in a variety of ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. One particular pivot made last year was hosting Cheesefest as a drive-thru event, “the one where we stayed in the car!” Guests remained in their vehicles and were allowed to drive around the creamery, while listening to a self-guided audio tour through their car radios.A variety of farm animals will be present this year, including baby calves. Marcoot Jersey Creamery will be offering their grilled cheese sandwiches, fresh fried cheese curds, and product bundles including beef, cheese, ice cream, and Extreme Ice for purchase. Also, the St. Louis Dairy Council, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting dairy foods and providing science-based dairy and nutrition information, will be in attendance to host a special activity.For more information on Cheesefest 2021, please visit www.marcootjerseycreamery.com/events.About Marcoot Jersey CreameryMarcoot is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, and products, and they are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. Marcoot Jersey Creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses and many other products including fruit and whey ices, primarily grass-fed beef, clover honey and more.For more information, visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/. Contact Information Marcoot Jersey Creamery

