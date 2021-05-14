Press Releases Nitric Entertainment Group Press Release

Jonathan Leon's Debut Release

About Jonathan Leon:

Jonathan Leon is a 29 year old pianist and composer from Los Angeles, CA. He began playing piano at the young age of 7, being taught at church by his father. Jonathan went on to formally study music and receive a college degree in 2014.



Jonathan has composed music ever since he began to play. He describes his style as intimate and emotional. As he plays, he expresses himself. Speaking through his fingers as they press down on each key. More so of an experience. Because his compositions do generate emotions and feelings. Music that produces thoughts and creates imagery in the mind. While Jonathan's style is unique, his music could best be categorized as semi-romantic classical. Heavily influenced by Chopin. However he is also heavily influenced by the music he played at church.



Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG would like to announce that Los Angeles pianist and composer Jonathan Leon will be releasing globally his debut EP titled Murder Flies Above on May 28, 2021. After years of performing and recording in various other settings, Leon decided it was time. After what he experienced during the 2020 lockdown in Los Angeles, he took prudent advantage and used his time wisely and carefully to record his very first release. Resulting in four stellar instrumental tracks of majestic piano soundscapes. Reminiscent of a film noir soundtrack with much dynamic interludes and even some lofty angelic chorale. Leon's debut EP takes the listener on a journey that assuredly proves that there is indeed hope and light at the end of the tunnel. "Weeping may endure through the night, but joy comes in the morning." Precisely paralleling the end of a challenging lockdown in his City of Angeles. Leon's debut EP Murder Flies Above will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TikTok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.

https://nitricentertainmentgroup.webador.com



