The Rules of Acquisition Podcast Renamed Kickers of Elves, Covers David Lynch

The Rules of Acquisition podcast will become Kickers of Elves as it explores topics beyond Star Trek, beginning with the works of David Lynch.

Starting in 2016, the Rules of Acquisition podcast released weekly to explore every single episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, “a precursor to the so-called 'golden age of television.'” In this new evolution of the podcast hosts Wade Bowen, James Nolen, and Hugh Crawford will cover a variety of shows and films in depth and over multiple episodes. Unlike fan-casts that attempt to explain plot or meaning, blindly heap praise, or simply crack jokes; Kickers of Elves focuses on each host's criticisms and interaction with a work. The “KoE on Lynch” Season will drop in a manner unorthodox to most podcasts: First with eight podcasts on the films of David Lynch releasing simultaneously, followed by five episodes devoted to Twin Peaks alone. One-off episodes on a variety of topics will continue to be available for donors on patreon (patreon/kickersofelves). For listeners primarily concerned with Star Trek, the Kickers spinoff podcast “Star Trek Resignation” will continue.



Host Wade Bowen explains the name change, “Kickers of Elves was the ‘band name’ the three of us decided on to talk about non-Trek related topics. We’re done with Deep Space Nine but we’re not done with podcasting about art we love (or hate) so it makes sense to change the name of the podcast to something that’s not a list of big-eared-alien scriptures. Five years is a long time to only talk about one show. Our focus was always on DS9’s place in art and media in general, rather than Star Trek specifically, so this is a natural progression of where the podcast was always headed.”



Listener “Tom from Cleveland” says, “Through the years the KOE remains in the sweet spot of culture, intellect, and politics. Like a pool at the perfect temperature, always a pleasure sliding in…. Not hyperbolic or performative just some guys talking and trying to find some context for the day’s events.”



“Each week, the hosts of The Rules Of Acquisition revisit the anomalous series and try to determine if it’s anywhere near as good as they remember. More often than not, however, the quality of a particular episode takes a back seat to a debate about the questionable politics on display.” -The AVClub’s podmass



Brooklyn, NY, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Rules of Acquisition podcast will become Kickers of Elves as it explores topics beyond Star Trek, beginning with the works of David Lynch.

JaneMarieJane on iTunes says, "...the preachy TUMBLR tier social justice rambling has to stop. Very irritating!"

Contact Information
Kickers of Elves
Wade Bowen
917-847-5682
kickersofelves.com

