Safely Reopen Schools or Businesses Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic with School Gate Guardian's FastTemp Hands-Free Temperature Check Screening Device

As businesses and school administrators all across the country develop strategies on how to return to work and school safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Gate Guardian Team is pleased to announce its newest product, FastTemp Hands-Free Temperature Check Screening Device, to make the transition a safe and secure one.

State College, PA, May 13, 2021 --(



As businesses and school administrators all across the country develop strategies on how to return to work and school safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Gate Guardian Team is pleased to announce its newest product, FastTemp Hands-Free Temperature Check Screening Device, to make the transition a safe and secure one.



Businesses and schools can replace manual, labor-intensive temperature thermometers and quickly and efficiently scan employees, students, staff, and faculty as they arrive with FastTemp. FastTemp is an easy-to-set-up solution for mass temperature scanning that easily scans within 1 second to keep lines moving, and the optional wheeled stand and 40+ hour battery pack allows the unit to be highly portable.



FastTemp is NDAA and FDA compliant, patent-pending, has an industry-leading 2-year warranty, and is CARES Act eligible.



In addition to schools, many industries are using FastTemp, including Hospitality, Medical, Restaurants, Corporations, Government, Transportation, Construction, Distribution, Manufacturing, Stadiums, and more.



"We evaluated many different types of temperature scanning devices", states Christopher Keller, Partner, School Gate Guardian. "FastTemp has the perfect combination of speed, accuracy, features, portability, and price that makes FastTemp a great fit for schools and businesses."



Features & Benefits of FastTemp Temperature Scanner:



Accurately scan a person's temperature within 1 second, even while wearing a mask, to help keep lines moving quickly.

Get started in minutes. Simply set up the FastTemp Temperature Kiosk in the desired location, turn it on, configure a few settings and start screening.

A temperature above the CDC’s safe threshold of 100.4° Fahrenheit triggers an instantaneous alert.

Accurate within 0.3° C. making FastTemp two times more accurate than most other scanners.

Wi-Fi enabled so customizable alerts can be sent to administrator’s smartphones or e-mail accounts.

Utilizing industry-leading German thermal sensors, the device captures different levels of infrared light to accurately detect body temperature in varying ambient room temperatures.

Optional height-adjustable wheeled pedestal base allows even the smallest children to easily get temperatures read accurately.

Optional 40+ hr battery pack allows the placement of the FastTemp in locations that do not have access to a power outlet.



For more information on FastTemp, please visit our website.



About School Gate Guardian

About School Gate Guardian

School Gate Guardian has been proudly serving public and private schools and businesses in the United States since 2008. School Gate Guardian has the industry knowledge, experience, and state-of-the-art products and services to help keep businesses, schools, and students safe. Complete visitor management and security system is the missing piece of the security puzzle. For more information on School Gate Guardian, please visit our website.

Christopher Keller

1-800-805-3808



https://schoolgateguardian.com



