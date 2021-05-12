Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases THINKWARE Press Release

THINKWARE Announces Online Dash Cam Discounts for May

Many of THINKWARE's top-selling dash cams are on sale.

San Francisco, CA, May 12, 2021 --(



- U1000: THINKWARE's high-end model delivering native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be also accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.



- Q800 PRO: A THINKWARE top dash cam with recording in 2K QHD 1440p.



- QA100: High-quality image processor captures crystal clear video in 2K QHD, 30fps with an optional Full HD rearview camera, advanced driver assistance system supported.



- F200 PRO: One of the newest dash cams from THINKWARE, this versatile dual-channel dash includes features such as Super Night Vision, time-lapse photography in parking mode and a full HD rear camera.



- FA200: The perfect value-driven dash cam, the slim design with Advanced Parking Mode, Time Lapse, Energy Saving Mode for extended surveillance, an optional rear camera available.



- X700: Save on this easy-to-use dash cam that offers a navigate IPS touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.



- F70: This entry-level dash cam features the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.



- M1 Motorsports Cam: Exclusively for Motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, this is equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).



- iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, iVolt Mini External Battery increases the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.



“Lending an extra set of eyes for drivers, THINKWARE’s wide range of dash cam models come fully equipped with innovative safety features and driver-friendly real-time alerts,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. “For May, THINKWARE’s exclusive online deals will make advanced dash cam features more accessible and affordable, so more people can drive safely this spring.”



For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at www.thinkware.com or us.thinkware.com.



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation and mobile applications.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



