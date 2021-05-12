NY Merchant Capital Q1 Earnings Report

Singapore, Singapore, May 12, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- NY Merchant Capital released their 1st quarter earnings to start 2021.
It was a promising start for NY Merchant Capital with vaccinations starting to take effect and countries begin the process of easing restrictions consumer confidence is on the rise, NY Merchant Capital saw a steady rise in new clients. With the Artesian water fund leading the way.
Net Revenue
$1.83 Billion
Net Earnings
$870.2Million
Average ROI
17%
Net revenues were $1.83 Billion for the first quarter of 2021.
Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflected much higher net revenues with their water fund offering clients quarterly returns seen as a safer option in an unpredictable market.
Due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions taking place NY Merchant Capital have started the year strongly exceeding early year goals and forecasts.