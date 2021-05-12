NY Merchant Capital Q1 Earnings Report

Press Releases New York Merchant Capital Press Release

Singapore, Singapore, May 12, 2021 --(



It was a promising start for NY Merchant Capital with vaccinations starting to take effect and countries begin the process of easing restrictions consumer confidence is on the rise, NY Merchant Capital saw a steady rise in new clients. With the Artesian water fund leading the way.



Net Revenue

$1.83 Billion



Net Earnings

$870.2Million



Average ROI

17%



Net revenues were $1.83 Billion for the first quarter of 2021.



Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflected much higher net revenues with their water fund offering clients quarterly returns seen as a safer option in an unpredictable market.



Thomas Perry

+639163111466



nymerchantcapital.com



