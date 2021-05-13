Hear from Expert Industry Speakers at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Speakers confirmed at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference, which will convene in London on 22nd and 23rd September.

London, United Kingdom, May 13, 2021 --(



The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference is here to keep you updated with discussions that will be centered around improving targeted therapy uniting the field’s biggest players to share their opinions.



This year’s agenda will encompass key drivers and hot topics of the industry including recent advances in oligonucleotide therapeutics, optimising oligonucleotide development strategies, clinical advances of RNAi therapy and emerging delivery solutions.



Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £200 will be applied to bookings made before 28th May 2021: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom2



Plus, an interactive half day pre-conference workshop:

Target Discovery for RNA Therapeutics

Workshop Leader: Martin Akerman, Chief Technology Officer, Envisagenics



Featured 2021 speakers include:



Chair for 2021

Nagy Habib, Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, Co-founder MiNA therapeutics, Imperial College London



• David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics, Inc.

• Stefan Vonhoff, VP Chemistry & Manufacturing, NOXXON Pharma AG

• Adrien Weingartner, Principal Scientist, Group Leader Drug Delivery, Silence Therapeutics AG

• Tom Baladi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, AstraZeneca

• Maria Luisa Pineda, CEO and Co-founder, Envisagenics

• Ekkehard Leberer, Senior Director, R&D Alliance Management, Sanofi

• Michelle Lynn Hall, Senior Director, Novel Therapeutic Modalities, Eli Lilly and Company

• Jimmy Weterings, Principal Scientist, AstraZeneca

• Meiling LI, Senior Scientist, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register at: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom2



Proudly Sponsored by ChemGenes | Genscript | Tosoh Bioscience



For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom2



