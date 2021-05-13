Chetu Wins Multiple Bronze Stevie Awards at the 2021 American Business Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Chetu Inc. Press Release

Global Software Development Company Recognized as a Company of the Year in the Computer Software Category and a Most Exemplary Employer for Its Response to the Global Pandemic.

Plantation, FL, May 13, 2021 --(



Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated in both the Company of the Year category for Large Computer Software Companies, and Most Exemplary Employer category for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Noted for its impressive ability to mitigate damages from the pandemic and to continue to grow, retain and develop its employee base, Chetu received high praise from the judges for its 2020 performance.



“I am truly grateful to our amazing team, whose hard work and dedication were instrumental in Chetu’s achievements in 2020,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Despite adversity, we were able to not only overcome the challenges placed before us, but continue to excel and grow as a global family.”



More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.



“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”



For information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.



About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and over 2,000 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.



About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.



Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

