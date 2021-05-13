Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Irvine Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Irvine, California branch, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 13, 2021 --(



Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.



The Irvine branch first opened its doors in 1996. "While many things have changed over the years since our opening, our principles have stayed strong," said General Manager Tony Lagnese.



Irvine is one of the top technology markets in the world, with a diverse range of industries including industrial, medical, aerospace, consumer, and automotive.



The Future Electronics Irvine team has built longstanding relationships with established customers, some of whom have been there since the branch's founding, and in recent years they have helped innovative new customers as they enter the market.



The team is well balanced, boasting several members with over 20 years of service as well as more recent FAI members who are forging new relationships.



"We take pride in developing deep relationships with our customers," Lagnese said. "We work to understand our customer's individual objectives and find ways to leverage the unique value of Future Electronics to enable their growth. This approach is unchanged from our founding and will continue to fuel our branch's success."



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Irvine team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.



For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the company's office in Irvine, California.Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.The Irvine branch first opened its doors in 1996. "While many things have changed over the years since our opening, our principles have stayed strong," said General Manager Tony Lagnese.Irvine is one of the top technology markets in the world, with a diverse range of industries including industrial, medical, aerospace, consumer, and automotive.The Future Electronics Irvine team has built longstanding relationships with established customers, some of whom have been there since the branch's founding, and in recent years they have helped innovative new customers as they enter the market.The team is well balanced, boasting several members with over 20 years of service as well as more recent FAI members who are forging new relationships."We take pride in developing deep relationships with our customers," Lagnese said. "We work to understand our customer's individual objectives and find ways to leverage the unique value of Future Electronics to enable their growth. This approach is unchanged from our founding and will continue to fuel our branch's success."Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Irvine team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactClaudio CaporicciGlobal Director, Marketing Communications & AdvertisingFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)Fax: 514-693-6051Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics