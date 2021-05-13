Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HurixDigital Press Release

Receive press releases from HurixDigital: By Email RSS Feeds: Black History 365 Partners with KITABOO to Distribute Content Across the US

BH365, an educational organization, in partnership with KITABOO released an eBook edition of their textbook, "Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History" for public schools across the US.

New York, NY, May 13, 2021



BH365 in partnership with KITABOO released an eBook edition of their textbook Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History for public schools across the US.



The textbook includes rarely told history lessons and provides exclusive access to more than 3,000 original documents and artifacts, offering an inclusive insight into American history.



KITABOO is an eBook platform built by HurixDigital, that helps publishers to create, publish and distribute digital content securely. BH365 in collaboration with KITABOO is delivering their eTextbook across school systems in the US. With KITABOO, eBooks can be made available on all devices such as laptops, mobiles, and tablets, and on all operating systems (IOS, Windows and Android).



“Black History 365 is a vaccine for the education gap in American schools. We believe that the information in this eBook will help close this gap and improve student achievement. In order to bring the unique stories of black people to every classroom, we required a robust content delivery technology and KITABOO was just the platform we were looking for. It has helped us deliver an enriching educational experience to the learners,” says Dr. Walter Milton Jr., the Author, and Founder-CEO of Black History 365.



KITABOO, with its intuitive and responsive interface, can seamlessly embed and display multimedia elements and interactivities, providing an engaging and immersive reading experience to the users. The content also includes several QR codes that students can scan and read about a person/event or watch a video relevant to the topic.



“People are taking a look at what’s going on all around us. They post on social media, put up a few memes; and then there comes a profound sense of powerlessness and impotence. We have enabled a way for people to get involved by providing a solution to the education gap in America. With KITABOO, we hope to increase our audience reach and deliver an inclusive account of American history to all learners,” says Joel Freeman, Co-founder, Black History 365.



KITABOO is the flagship product of HurixDigital, and is used by over 15 million students in over 30 countries to access digital content in more than 25 languages.



About KITABOO



