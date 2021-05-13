Railsbank Partners with RationalFX as They Expand and Strengthen Product Suite for European Client Base

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RationalFX Press Release

Railsbank, the leading global Banking-as-a-Service platform, has announced a collaboration with RationalFX, a major UK payments and foreign exchange provider, as the latter strengthens its product offering in Europe.

RationalFX, headquartered in London, UK, serves thousands of business, individuals and financial institutions and are able to transfer users’ funds in over 50 currencies worldwide. The firm’s deep market expertise helps clients take advantage of competitive exchange rates and navigate the constantly changing payments landscape. The Rational Group continues to win significant business in continental Europe, adding new customer accounts at nearly 17% YoY.



The partnership will also see Railsbank and RationalFX collaborate on a regulatory framework that lets RationalFX and Xendpay serve their clients in an uninterrupted fashion post Brexit.



Louisa Murray, Railsbank COO, UK and Europe, said: “RationalFX uses the Railsbank platform to add efficiency to their processes which in turn benefits their customers. We are excited to be alongside them as they enter this exciting phase of their development, continuing to attract customers on a global basis and building out their leading product suite and platform.”



Jigar Shah, Chief Operating Officer at RationalFX, said: “We’re always thinking of ways to provide our clients with a service that feels localised and can be accessed 24/7. This partnership means we can now offer our continental clients localised EUR payment solutions, access to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) and enhanced reconciliation.



“We’ve acquired a substantial number of European clients this year and this will allow us to provide them with the exact same level of service our UK clients are used to. It will also allow us to incorporate solid controls that ensure we’re always in line with the European authorities’ compliance requirements.



“We love that Railsbank offers a pure, fully automated API solution and as we expand our services across the globe, we can’t wait to work with them to utilize their growing capabilities in those locations.”



Railsbank is based in the UK (headquartered in London with further offices in Newcastle) and also has offices in Singapore, Lithuania, Germany, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and the US.



Media contacts

Railsbank: Neil Martin

media@railsbank.com,

www.railsbank.com/media

RationalFX: Harry Waters

harry.waters@rationalfx.com

www.rationalfx.com



About Railsbank

Railsbank is a global leader in BaaS and Embedded Finance, empowering a company, or a brand, to easily prototype, build and scale any financial use case. Its customers use Railsbank’s super simple APIs as building blocks to deliver exciting products for their own end users, including apps that help manage and distribute money in real-time, reflecting the needs of the 21st century financial consumer.



Railsbank’s innovative products have been developed out of its powerful core finance platform and include Banking-as-a-Service and Cards-as-a-Service. The Railsbank ethos is that beneficial financial services should be for everyone, not just the few.



About the Rational Group:

The Rational Group is a leading group of financial services and payment technologies companies. Headquartered in London’s Canary Wharf, the group was founded in 2005 by Rajesh Agrawal, now Deputy Mayor of London for Business, and Paresh Davdra. Since its inception, it has processed more than $12bn in international payments.



Companies that are part of the Rational Group include:



· RationalFX – A leading UK payments & foreign exchange provider dedicated to helping businesses and private individuals transfer foreign currency through a currency specialist or online 24/7, at highly competitive rates.

· Xendpay – The world’s first Pay What You Want money transfer service, it’s dedicated to democratising global remittance and helping small businesses manage their international payment needs.



RationalFX is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 507958) under the Payment Services Regulations 2009, for the provision of payment services. It is also a registered Money Service Business under the Money Laundering Regulation 2007 (MSB No. 12206957).



Rational Foreign Exchange EU, UAB is an EMD Agent of UAB PayrNet, an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Bank of Lithuania under the Law on Electronic Money and Electronic Money Institutions (license reference 72, issued on 2020-08-28) for the issuing of electronic money and provision of the related payment services.



Jigar Shah Bio

After moving from India to the UK in 2004, Jigar started working at Currencies Direct where he headed the operations. Now, with over 15 years’ of experience in FX, he has worked in multiple departments across the foreign exchange industry. He joined RationalFX as Chief Operating Officer in 2020.



Louisa Murray Bio

Louisa Murray is an experienced financial markets professional and cryptocurrency specialist who has enjoyed a varied career, having worked as a high-profile derivatives trader and director at Barclays as well as heading up a number of entrepreneurial start-ups in a range of sectors.



Contact Information RationalFX

Harry Waters

00442072208181

Harry Waters

00442072208181



https://www.rationalfx.com



