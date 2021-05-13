ideXlab Integrates the Blockchain Technology in Its Open Innovation Platform

Press Releases ideXlab Press Release

ideXlab a unique SaaS-based Innovation platform combines open and collaborative innovation with intellectual property protection, using blockchain technologies.

Paris, France, May 13, 2021



To ensure Open Innovation platforms contribute to the competitiveness of companies without the risk of squandering intellectual property, from now on, users of the ideXlab platform will be able to transparently protect their work and their interactions on the platform. This type of platform is a natural application of blockchain technology and ideXlab is proud to offer this game-changing functionality to its users.



The automatic gathering of evidence, results or exchanges between users on the Blockchain guarantees the integrity of the data produced and exchanged, their traceability and their auditability.



Jean-Louis Liévin, ideXlab's CEO, underlines: "This breakthrough reinforces the trust that companies, engineers and experts have when working together through a platform that allows them to collaborate more easily on projects. The natural integration between innovation platforms and blockchain technology is an important milestone for increasingly open, collaborative and online projects."



Dutal Corentin

09 67 21 95 90



www.idexlab.com

social media: @idexlab



