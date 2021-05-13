New Alliance to Expand Center of Excellence Ski Service Center

Press Releases Wintersteiger Press Release

Wintersteiger & Swix to increase involvement with Toyota US Ski Team

Park City, UT, May 13, 2021 --(



This project will begin as a set of new protocols and an updated ski & boot service facility that will be available to the USST athletes at the COE, but will quickly evolve into a domestic standardized ski and boot service system that will help minimize the “equipment variable” in all athletes’ progression regardless of where they choose to have their equipment serviced.



The service center “lab” will be where best practices are developed, defined, updated, and first implemented with US Ski Team Service staff. Once refined and established, these training procedures will be conveyed to all USSA athletes, coaches, performance shops, and academies through a training and certification platform.



“At the World Championships, we were reminded that fast skis and precise edge tuning are a must to compete at the highest level. That is why we partnered with Wintersteiger to use the new Jupiter. This machine provides the latest in 3-D base structuring, and their v-edge technology for custom edge work. It will definitely make a difference for our team.” -Jesse Hunt- Alpine Director, US Ski Team



Todd Carroll

800-227-7440



https://wintersteiger.com



