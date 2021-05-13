Cornell Dubilier Electronics Expands DGH and DSF Supercapacitor Offerings

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Cornell Dubilier’s Supercapacitor Line now Ranges from Board-Mountable Coin Cell to Radial Form Factors and Larger Snap-in Types

Northvale, NJ, May 13, 2021 --(



The company’s product line now ranges from board-mountable coin cell types to radial form factors and larger snap-in types. CDE can also combine components to create higher voltage custom modules with active or passive balancing. Most devices offer an operating temperature range of -40 °C to 85 °C and are all UL recognized.



These new components add powerful options for engineers. According to Brendan Andrews, Business Unit Manager, “Our technology is used in a wide variety of applications such as battery backup in smart meters, handheld scanners, printers, electronic valve actuators, green energy systems, and even automated material handling. The latest expansion significantly contributes to the most comprehensive product offering in the industry and further opens up additional application opportunities.” Andrews added that “Supercapacitor technology has witnessed significant price reductions over the past several years, generating mass market appeal.”



The DGH and DSF radial supercapacitor series now offer capacitance values ranging from 0.5F to 600F at voltage ratings up to 3.0V. The recently introduced VMF and VPF LiC series have values from 10F to 220F at up to 3.8V.



The expansion comes on the heels of the recent addition of cutting-edge LiC hybrid types which offer higher operating voltages and greater energy densities. Supercapacitors (aka EDLCs or ultracapacitors) are rapidly becoming essential components for power circuit designers. They are used to supplement rechargeable batteries or as replacements for batteries in a very diverse range of applications.



Features & Benefits:

• -40°C to 85°C Temp Range

• UL Recognized

• Capacitance from 0.5F to 600F

• Voltage to 3.0V

Applications:

• Battery Backup in Smart Meters

• Handheld Scanners

• Printers

• Electronic Valve Actuators

• Green Energy Systems

• Automated Material Handling



As a franchise distributor for CDE, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Cornell Dubilier Electronics' Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors as well as AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors, Surface Mount Capacitors, Aluminum Polymer Capacitors and Supercapacitors.



About New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



