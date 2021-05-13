PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
Hloyal Management And PR
Sponsored Company

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Investment Highlights

Press Releases

Executives & Employees

Awards

Hloyal Management And PR

Press Release

Receive press releases from Hloyal Management And PR: By Email RSS Feeds:

Hloyal Management and PR Client's Alexis Robbie, Oscar Carrillo Say Big Freedia Has Joined the Romance Crime Drama Feature Film "Queen Messiah" as Consulting Producer


Big Freedia has joined the romance crime drama feature film "Queen Messiah" as consulting producer.

Houston, TX, May 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The story follows a young female bounce artist (Messiah) living in 1996 New Orleans as she struggles to finance her music career during one of the biggest crime waves the city has seen. During her journey, an undercover cop (Queen) who was sent to bust her organization ends up falling in love with her, and (Queen) must choose her badge or her heart.

The film originates from Black Sombrero Filmworks. The story is by Alexis Robbie and screenplay from Oscar Carrillo, written by Oscar Carrillo and Alexis Robbie. Queen Messiah is currently in the pitch phase of production, William Harris of Hloyal management and pr has been tasked with casting this production. Queen Messiah is to be one many film productions that is being pitch from the new duo and much is expected.
Contact Information
Hloyal Management & PR
William Harris
713-298-4097
Contact
www.hloyalpr.org

Click here to view the company profile of Hloyal Management And PR
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hloyal Management And PR
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help