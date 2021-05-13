Hloyal Management and PR Client's Alexis Robbie, Oscar Carrillo Say Big Freedia Has Joined the Romance Crime Drama Feature Film "Queen Messiah" as Consulting Producer

Big Freedia has joined the romance crime drama feature film "Queen Messiah" as consulting producer.





The film originates from Black Sombrero Filmworks. The story is by Alexis Robbie and screenplay from Oscar Carrillo, written by Oscar Carrillo and Alexis Robbie. Queen Messiah is currently in the pitch phase of production, William Harris of Hloyal management and pr has been tasked with casting this production. Queen Messiah is to be one many film productions that is being pitch from the new duo and much is expected. Houston, TX, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The story follows a young female bounce artist (Messiah) living in 1996 New Orleans as she struggles to finance her music career during one of the biggest crime waves the city has seen. During her journey, an undercover cop (Queen) who was sent to bust her organization ends up falling in love with her, and (Queen) must choose her badge or her heart.The film originates from Black Sombrero Filmworks. The story is by Alexis Robbie and screenplay from Oscar Carrillo, written by Oscar Carrillo and Alexis Robbie. Queen Messiah is currently in the pitch phase of production, William Harris of Hloyal management and pr has been tasked with casting this production. Queen Messiah is to be one many film productions that is being pitch from the new duo and much is expected.