Loveforce International Releases Alternative Pop-Rock, Jazz and a New Music Genre

Loveforce International releases three new digital singles in three different genres and has an e-book giveaway in their honor.

Santa Clarita, CA, May 13, 2021 --



Stix Muzic Groups new single “Reggaeton House” introduces a new genre of music, which has the same name as the song because the song was named after the new genre. Reggaeton House is a cultureblend of Reggaeton music and House music. It differs from similar genres in that it blends instruments like a mandolin and rhythmic synthesized brass instruments. Stix Muzic group is primarily known for House Music.



Billy Ray Charles “St. Charles Island” is his fourth Jazz release on Loveforce International. The song is different from his other Jazz releases. It has phased, synthesized, instrumentation interspersed with cleanly recorded Spanish acoustic guitar. The goal is to give the music a dream like quality. The title of the piece is named after an island where Charles goes to get away. It's not an island like Hawaii or Bermuda, it’s an Island of the mind, which Charles named after himself.



Evan Lee Lovefire’s “It Almost Makes Me Wanna Cry” is an Alternative Pop-Rock Song. The plot has the protagonist regretting the breakup of a romantic relationship. It lays out all of the things he has done to try and forget her. The instrumentation combines sweet electronic keyboard tones with hard edge rock guitars and the vocals range from gritty midrange to high falsetto.



The e-book version of Outrageous Stories 3 by author Mark Wilkins, will be given away in honor of the three new digital singles. The book features short, humorous stories and fake ads about things like Vladimir Putin singing hit American songs at a karaoke bar , bizarre, newly discovered animal species, and Crappy Homes.

“We are releasing some ground breaking music this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “What other company would release Smooth Nu-Jazz, Alternative Pop Rock and debut a new music genre in the same week?” he continued.



The e-book version of Outrageous Stories 3 will be given away worldwide on Friday, May 14th only on Amazon exclusively. The three new digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Net Ease, Ten Cent and Yandex.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





