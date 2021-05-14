Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Williams Insurance Service, Inc.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Inszone Insurance Press Release

Continued Expansion in the State of California

Rancho Cordova, CA, May 14, 2021 --(



Williams Insurance Service, Inc. dates back to 1937, when it was originally established by Bill Hatch, one of Twentynine Palms’ most notable pioneers. As the operation flourished, subsequent owner Don Williams put his mark, and his name on the agency. Don’s son-in-law, Jerry Mattos, was responsible for expanding and modernizing the agency during his 40+ year tenure as owner. Most recently the agency was owned and run by Dee Benton. Throughout its 80+ year history, the company has gone through a variety of changes and growth. Today, with offices in Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms, California, Dee Benton has constructed a solid and thriving Agency. “I am proud of the history and the success of Williams Insurance Service, Inc,” said Dee Benton. “It has been the product of hard work and devotion and I am happy knowing that the company I helped built will be in good hands under Inszone and their team.”



Williams Insurance Service, Inc. will give Inszone its ninth and tenth locations in the state of California. Following the transition, Williams Insurance Service, Inc employees will continue operating out of their current locations and servicing clients under Inszone Insurance.



"It continues to be important for all of us here at Inszone to respect the legacy of the agencies we are acquiring, a history of more than eighty years is not lost on me or our team,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “Williams Insurance Service, Inc is another big step in the growth of Inszone insurance, and we are excited for the opportunities this acquisition brings to the table.”



Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.



About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisition. With fourteen locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado, the company is looking to further expand regionally within the western United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.



Contacts

Inszone Insurance

Norm Hudson – CEO

916-995-0234

Inszone Insurance Media Team

916-738-7814



https://inszoneinsurance.com/



