Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Brazil Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Brazil team, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 14, 2021 --



Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.



The first Brazil branch opened its doors in the city of Campinas in 1996. "I witnessed Future's pioneering spirit 25 years ago," said General Manager Eduardo Zamaro. "We were the first distributor to set foot in South America at a time when the region was still experiencing instability."



The team in Campinas quickly gained a reputation for the quality of their service, fuelling their expansion and ultimately establishing Future as the top-ranked distributor among all major customers and suppliers in the region.



Today, the Brazilian team is strategically distributed in seven locations within the country's major industrial zones, enabling 'same-day presence' for over 80% of their customer base. "Our challenge is to provide regional coverage in a country with continental dimensions, as well as many peculiarities in logistical and taxation rules," Zamaro said.



The eclectic nature of the Brazilian market comprised largely of local customers in segments such as telecommunications, industrial, automotive, medical and lighting, drove the Brazilian team to focus their energies on Demand Creation. This approach, combined with their industry-leading engineering services and flexible supply chain solutions, helped contribute to their continued growth.



"The maturity we've developed over the past 25 years, combined with our highly-skilled team, gives me the certainty that we will continue to grow for another 25 years and beyond," Zamaro said.



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Brazil team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.



For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

