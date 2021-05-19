A-Team Group Announces Winners of Regtech Insight Awards – Europe 2021

London, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The prestigious awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers, seeking to herald and highlight RegTech solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms’ ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.
Two editor’s recognition awards were also presented. Nitzan Solomon, VP, EMEA Head of Surveillance and Financial Crime Technology at Nomura received the award for Best RegTech Practitioner and Ron Finberg, Business Development – Global Reporting at IHS Markit received the award for Best RegTech Vendor Professional.
Winners:
Editor's Recognition Award for Best RegTech Practitioner - Nitzan Solomon, VP, EMEA Head of Surveillance and Financial Crime Technology, Nomura
Editor's Recognition Award for Best RegTech Vendor Professional - Ron Finberg, Director of Global Regulatory Solutions, IHS Markit
Best Data Management Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - SmartStream Technologies
Best Data Solution for KYC - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's Analytics Company
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - AxiomSL
Best Transaction Reporting Solution (for MiFID/MiFIR/EMIR) - IHS Markit
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - IHS Markit
Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB)
Best Software Solution for FRTB - Alveo
Best Data Solution for FRTB - Bloomberg
Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk - ACA Group
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - UnaVista, an LSEG Business
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - smartKYC
Best Data Management Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - Moody's Analytics
Best Data Privacy Solution - OneTrust
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFR / IFD - Wolters Kluwer
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR - Numerix
Best Solution for Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) - DTCC
Best Vendor Solution for Tax Compliance - TAINA Technology
Best ESG Regulatory Solution - Solidatus
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - SteelEye
Best Vendor Solution for Benchmark Regulation -SIX
Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - MCO MyComplianceOffice
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - NICE
Best Solution for Records Retention - LIST
Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR - Eflow Global
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - First Derivatives
Best Regulator Project of the Year - BearingPoint RegTech
Best Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - MAP FinTech
Best Vendor Solution for Financial Crime - SIX
Best Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - NeoXam
Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding - Kyckr
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/liquidity Risk - Regtify
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Behavox
More information on the winners can be found at http://bit.ly/RTIEuroAwards21
If you are a solution provider and you would like to be alerted for when the next awards are open, visit, http://bit.ly/RTIEuroRemindMe
Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards Europe and thank you to our RegTech Insight community for taking the time to vote for their preferred RegTech solutions and services providers - your opinion is critical to the success of our awards. We are pleased to celebrate the innovation and technology from the industry’s top providers in the rapidly growing regtech landscape. Year on year we see exponential growth in participation, which further emphasises the importance of RegTech as a crucial component of the financial services industry.”
