A-Team Group Announces Winners of Regtech Insight Awards – Europe 2021

A-Team Group announced the winners of its Regtech Insight Awards Europe through a virtual event spanning the world’s time zones.

London, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 --(



Two editor’s recognition awards were also presented. Nitzan Solomon, VP, EMEA Head of Surveillance and Financial Crime Technology at Nomura received the award for Best RegTech Practitioner and Ron Finberg, Business Development – Global Reporting at IHS Markit received the award for Best RegTech Vendor Professional.



Winners:



Editor's Recognition Award for Best RegTech Practitioner - Nitzan Solomon, VP, EMEA Head of Surveillance and Financial Crime Technology, Nomura

Editor's Recognition Award for Best RegTech Vendor Professional - Ron Finberg, Director of Global Regulatory Solutions, IHS Markit

Best Data Management Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - SmartStream Technologies

Best Data Solution for KYC - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's Analytics Company

Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - AxiomSL

Best Transaction Reporting Solution (for MiFID/MiFIR/EMIR) - IHS Markit

Best Compliance as a Service Solution - IHS Markit

Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB)

Best Software Solution for FRTB - Alveo

Best Data Solution for FRTB - Bloomberg

Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk - ACA Group

Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - UnaVista, an LSEG Business

Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - smartKYC

Best Data Management Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - Moody's Analytics

Best Data Privacy Solution - OneTrust

Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFR / IFD - Wolters Kluwer

Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR - Numerix

Best Solution for Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) - DTCC

Best Vendor Solution for Tax Compliance - TAINA Technology

Best ESG Regulatory Solution - Solidatus

Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - SteelEye

Best Vendor Solution for Benchmark Regulation -SIX

Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - MCO MyComplianceOffice

Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - NICE

Best Solution for Records Retention - LIST

Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR - Eflow Global

Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - First Derivatives

Best Regulator Project of the Year - BearingPoint RegTech

Best Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - MAP FinTech

Best Vendor Solution for Financial Crime - SIX

Best Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - NeoXam

Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding - Kyckr

Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/liquidity Risk - Regtify

Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Behavox



More information on the winners can be found at http://bit.ly/RTIEuroAwards21



If you are a solution provider and you would like to be alerted for when the next awards are open, visit, http://bit.ly/RTIEuroRemindMe



Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards Europe and thank you to our RegTech Insight community for taking the time to vote for their preferred RegTech solutions and services providers - your opinion is critical to the success of our awards. We are pleased to celebrate the innovation and technology from the industry’s top providers in the rapidly growing regtech landscape. Year on year we see exponential growth in participation, which further emphasises the importance of RegTech as a crucial component of the financial services industry.”



For information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards Europe, contact:

Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager

