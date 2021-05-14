PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Chetu Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Chetu Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Chetu Donates Rs 1 Crore to Combat COVID-19


Global Software Developer Makes Charitable Donation to The Chief Minister Relief Fund to Help Battle the Current Pandemic Crisis.

Plantation, FL, May 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, through its foundation, and the Bansal family, today announced the donation of Rs 1 crore to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund to help the country combat the current COVID-19 crisis.

With the current healthcare situation in India worsening, Chetu has joined the fight to help support the relief efforts and alleviate the pressure placed on the healthcare system. Funds donated by the Chetu are to be utilized by the government to provide vital amenities to low-income communities, providing continuous healthcare support and medical care to families and individuals.

“Our country is in a state of crises dealing with global pandemic. We are all united together to fight and contain the spread of the virus and committed to providing vital relief efforts to our people. Donations from private entities, such as Chetu, will help us amplify our resources and maximize our efforts in serving those in need. We will continue our efforts towards the betterment of our society and thank, Chetu, for their continued support,” said Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath.

With philanthropy being one of the core values of the organization, Chetu continues to honor its commitment to aiding communities around the world during this unprecedented time.

“Stay strong, mere pyare Bharat,” said Atal Bansal, CEO of Chetu. “We will get through this shortly.”

About Chetu and Chetu Foundation:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global, award-winning provider of software development solutions and support services for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies. Started in 2018 to aid its over 2,000 team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation, Chetu’s nonprofit entity, upholds a mission based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” To learn more about Chetu and the Chetu Foundation, visit www.chetu.com or www.chetufoundation.org.
Contact Information
Chetu
Brian Poole
954-342-5676
Contact
www.chetu.com
10167 W. Sunrise Blvd. Suite 200
Plantation, Florida, United States

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Chetu Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help