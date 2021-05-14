Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Receive press releases from Steve Muehler: By Email RSS Feeds: Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance – to Begin Offering Medical Malpractice Insurance

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance (Brokerage) – to begin offering Medical Malpractice Insurance to Medical Industry Professionals beginning May 15th.

Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2021 --(



Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance Brokerage is licensed by the California Department of Insurance (License Number 4093099). Additional information can be found at www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com.



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):

Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com

Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com

Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com

Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com

Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.



News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to Steve Muehler, “The Medical Malpractice Insurance Market is expected to reach $19.7 Billion USD by 2025. The Medical Malpractice Insurance Market size in 2017 was approximately $17.1 Billion USD, which is an annual growth rate of about 1.78% and showing no signs of slowing. So, we have an industry that is steadily growing, and add to that the costs of Medical Malpractice Premiums are not going down. A recent study showed that the average Obstetrics – Gynecologist is paying annualized premiums of approximately $49,000 USD, a General Surgeon is paying annualized premiums of approximately $41,500 USD, and an Internal Medicine Doctor is paying annualized premiums of approximately $8,000 USD. We feel that our best-in-class service compared to our ability to secure the best Medical Malpractice Insurance Coverage at affordable premiums rates is what will separate us from those who rely on computer generated quotes that never seem to become reality.”Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance Brokerage is licensed by the California Department of Insurance (License Number 4093099). Additional information can be found at www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com.The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.Additional Online Resources:About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.comSteve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.comSteve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.comSteve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.comSteve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.comSteve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.comSteve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.comSteve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.comSteve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.comAbout Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerMedium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Contact Information Steve Muehler

877-259-8066



www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Steve Muehler