Kasentex

Press Release

Kasentex Home Adds 2 New Throw Blankets to Its Collection


New York, NY, May 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- You wouldn't wear winter boots during summer. So why use winter bedding during summer? Kasentex has always created function home bedding products that are functional, vertisile, and just makes sense.

The Kasentex 100% cotton premium lightweight throw blanket is designed for the spring and summer seasons. It's OEKO-TEX Standard 100 label also means every thread has been tested for harmful substances therefore is harmless for human health.

Blue is a universal color with a variety of uses. The Green Ash green variant is part of Patone's New York Fashion week color trends. These classic and trending colors will help everyone feel at home and in style.

From comforters to spring and summer blankets. Everyone can now use Kasentex home and bedding products all year round.
Contact Information
Kasentex
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
Contact
kasentex.com

