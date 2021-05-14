Press Releases CNS Healthcare Press Release

Receive press releases from CNS Healthcare: By Email RSS Feeds: CNS Healthcare Announces Launch of eReg Platform, Making Access to Regulatory Documents Available from Virtually Anywhere at Any Time

Orlando, FL, May 14, 2021 --(



The proprietary platform developed by CNS Healthcare CIO & CISO, Florin Petrutiu, incorporates cutting edge Blockchain technology to take advantage of its’ exceptional capabilities. Each document entered into the application will have a unique “fingerprint” published in the global ledger to ensure its immutability, part 11 and HIPAA compliance. “This online platform will revolutionize the way that our sites are monitored by providing instant access to regulatory documents at any time of the day or night, from anywhere, in a highly secure manner using world-class cybersecurity. To my knowledge, it is the first system of its kind incorporating Blockchain technology,” stated Petrutiu.



“This is an important development because it makes our regulatory department more efficient and our regulatory binders more accessible and easier for our monitors to review. This should be very appealing to sponsors and CRO’s when our sites are being vetted in the site selection process,” Director of Quality, Victoria Huckleberry said.



Prompted by remote access needs, as we’ve seen through the pandemic, and a drive for constant process improvement, the teams at CNS Healthcare have been working to successfully develop and test this new application over the past year with input from sponsors and contract research organization partners. “The platform will improve efficiency and reduce human error, not to mention decrease our carbon footprint, all important facets of running a business,” stated CNS Healthcare CEO, Dan Kearney.



About CNS Healthcare

Since 1996, CNS Healthcare has partnered to conduct world-class research that is providing for new and improved treatments which have resulted in the FDA approval of over 85 medications. With offices in Orlando, FL, Jacksonville, FL and Memphis, TN, they research diseases that impact both the physical and mental well-being of men, women and children, both now, and for generations to come.



CNS Healthcare Contacts:

Carrie Lockwood

M: 407-615-1832

clockwood@cnshealthcare.com Orlando, FL, May 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CNS Healthcare announced today the launch of eReg, an electronic regulatory binder platform. This first of its kind, web-based application will essentially replace paper binders and allow for remote monitoring capability.The proprietary platform developed by CNS Healthcare CIO & CISO, Florin Petrutiu, incorporates cutting edge Blockchain technology to take advantage of its’ exceptional capabilities. Each document entered into the application will have a unique “fingerprint” published in the global ledger to ensure its immutability, part 11 and HIPAA compliance. “This online platform will revolutionize the way that our sites are monitored by providing instant access to regulatory documents at any time of the day or night, from anywhere, in a highly secure manner using world-class cybersecurity. To my knowledge, it is the first system of its kind incorporating Blockchain technology,” stated Petrutiu.“This is an important development because it makes our regulatory department more efficient and our regulatory binders more accessible and easier for our monitors to review. This should be very appealing to sponsors and CRO’s when our sites are being vetted in the site selection process,” Director of Quality, Victoria Huckleberry said.Prompted by remote access needs, as we’ve seen through the pandemic, and a drive for constant process improvement, the teams at CNS Healthcare have been working to successfully develop and test this new application over the past year with input from sponsors and contract research organization partners. “The platform will improve efficiency and reduce human error, not to mention decrease our carbon footprint, all important facets of running a business,” stated CNS Healthcare CEO, Dan Kearney.About CNS HealthcareSince 1996, CNS Healthcare has partnered to conduct world-class research that is providing for new and improved treatments which have resulted in the FDA approval of over 85 medications. With offices in Orlando, FL, Jacksonville, FL and Memphis, TN, they research diseases that impact both the physical and mental well-being of men, women and children, both now, and for generations to come.CNS Healthcare Contacts:Carrie LockwoodM: 407-615-1832clockwood@cnshealthcare.com Contact Information CNS Healthcare

Carrie Lockwood

407-722-5220



www.cnshealthcare.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CNS Healthcare