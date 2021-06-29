Cheryl A. Jones Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Cleveland, OH, June 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cheryl A. Jones of Cleveland, Ohio has been honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of healthcare and cleaning services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Cheryl A. JonesCheryl A. Jones is currently the owner of Revive It Cleaning Service. She oversees the operations of the company and provides commercial and residential cleaning services. Ms. Jones is responsible for the staff, employee oversight, supplies, safety, marketing, new business development, and giving estimates.Previously, Ms. Jones served for 20 years as a medical assistant. She got started in healthcare because of the admiration she had for the women in her family who were nurses. Being able to see them care for others and lift their spirits at the same time helped her see her purpose in life. She has always had a passion for helping others. Cheryl feels that being a healthcare professional was the perfect career for her.Cheryl earned an A.A. from Remington College in 1996. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking.Cheryl Jones states, “I wanted to create a cleaning company for the home health care industry to help people preserve their homes.”About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

