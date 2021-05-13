Omaha Business Ranks Among the 2021 Best Workplaces in America

Press Releases Fusion Medical Staffing Press Release Share Blog

Being included on the list of Best Workplaces shows that more than 90 percent of Fusion’s employees say they are highly engaged, and the company is committed to continuing that trend. Fusion employees also say they see professional growth and career opportunities within the company and that they are genuinely cared about.



“Maintaining culture is a top priority for Fusion, and our team has strived to keep it alive in such an unprecedented time. We’ve continued to put our employees first no matter what challenges we have faced,” said Steve Koesters, CEO of Fusion Medical Staffing. “It’s an honor to be considered one of the best workplaces in America.”



Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.



“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”



To learn more about Fusion and what sets the company apart from its competitors, go to



About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.



About Inc. Media:

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.



About Quantum Workplace:

Leah Kemple

(877) 230-3885 ext. 549



fusionmedstaff.com

Public Relations Specialist

Attached Files

Inc. 2021 Best Workplaces Honoree Filename: IncBWPSocial1.jpg

