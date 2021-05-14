Launch Potato Awarded as an Inc. Best Workplace 2021

Press Releases Launch Potato Press Release

Prosperous and Thriving: $5MM - $50MM in gross revenue



Established Excellence: 5-14 years in business



Medium: Employee size 50-99 categories



"Over 94% of our team members agreed Launch Potato is a great place to work. Through this difficult year, Launch Potato has maintained a high-performing, fun culture while doubling the number of team members. I am proud of how the team has met this year’s challenges with passion and dedication to succeed. We are transforming our clients’ businesses, and our people are our differentiator,” said Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato.



The Inc. Best Workplace accreditation process, a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Inc. magazine, includes direct feedback from team members. Being named a Best Place to Work is no small feat, as this year’s field of entries was the most competitive. In 2021, thousands of companies applied to be recognized. From the many remarkable companies vying for the award, only a fraction are being honored as an Inc. Best Workplace 2021.



Founded in 2014, Launch Potato has a history of looking out for its team members. For example, Launch Potato has been an advocate of remote work since its inception and provides flexible work hours and time off. In addition, Launch Potato traditionally promotes from within. Earning this designation means Launch Potato is one of the best companies to work for in the country.



About Launch Potato

The world’s fastest-growing brands choose Launch Potato for their most critical area of growth, customer acquisition.



