iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund to Star in "The Ploughmen"

iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund is set to star in the film adaptation of the 2014 novel "The Ploughmen."

Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2021



In the film, Garrett will play the role of Valentine Millimaki, a low man in the Copper County sheriff’s department. "The Ploughmen" tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a haunted young deputy sheriff (Hedlund) and a notorious murderer that turns their worlds upside down. Scheduled on the night shift, Val is placed in close proximity to the killer. As Deadline states, “the men sit across from each other in the dark, talking through the bars of a county jail cell. John Gload is a killer so adept at his job that only now has he been apprehended. The young sheriff finds much in common with his prisoner, and dangerously seeks counsel from him.” Robert Duvall will play the role of the killer, John Gload. Newcomer Lily Harris and Amy Madigan are also set for the film.



This will be the third film that the actor turned director Ed Harris will be at the helm of. Harris also wrote the screenplay for the film, adapted from Kim Zupan’s debut novel. The feature is slated to begin filming in early May on location in the Missouri Breaks area of Montana, and in New Mexico.



Garrett Hedlund represented by WME, Brillstein, and David Weber



Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Garrett’s recent major projects include Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and season two of "Modern Love." In addition, Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated “Mudbound." Likewise, his other roles include Walter Salles’ “On the Road,” Universal Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated “Unbroken” from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award-nominated “Inside Llewyn Davis.”



iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



