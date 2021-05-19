iPOP Alumni Shameik Moore’s Spiderman Sequel Begins Filming

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Shameik Moore will return to screens in 2022 with Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse Sequel.

While there have not been additional details on the storyline for the sequel, in April Variety reported that the film will have three directors. As stated by Variety, “Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers (a current Oscar nominee), and Justin K. Thompson have been tapped by Sony Pictures Animation to direct the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” In a joint statement from Sony, the directing team released the following:



“The crew behind the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ set such a ridiculously high bar, and we’re humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales.”



The film’s original producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg will also be returning for the animated feature. Shameik Moore’s role in the original film served as a pivotal moment for the Spider-man franchise. This is because it was the first Spider-Man movie to focus on the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), whose parents are Black and Latino, rather than Peter Parker (Jake Johnson). The film also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.



“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is scheduled to open in theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.



Shameik’s first major breakthrough came with his star-turning role in 2015’s "Dope." Following the success of the film, Moore went on to star in other known hits. His most recent roles include the hit Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and a guest spot on Quibi’s ‘Dishmantled’. Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

