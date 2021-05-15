Press Releases Docsumo Press Release

Receive press releases from Docsumo: By Email RSS Feeds: Docsumo Launches Free Screenshot Reader

Sacramento, CA, May 15, 2021 --(



Here is how it works:



1. Press the extension button to select the area on a web page. The extension automatically performs OCR on the captured image.



2. Review and edit the extracted text.



3. Copy and share text from the image.



Using intelligent OCR technology, Docsumo helps you scan, extract, and analyze information from images or PDF documents. The OCR extension helps you extract text from images, translate it to other languages and edit & share it with others easily. The chrome extension is able to capture multiple languages.



“Our team shares a lot of screenshots and quite often we need to get text from those images. We built Screenshot Readers for our own use and have made it publicly available for free,” commented Rushabh Sheth, CEO at Docsumo.



Docsumo is a Document AI software that automates document processing. It helps enterprises make accurate & fast decisions from unstructured documents such as invoices, bank statements, tax returns & forms. Docsumo captures complex tables and key-value pairs from any kind of document and converts it to actionable data. It comes with pre-built models for 100+ document types including IDs, driver licenses, passports, vehicle registrations, insurance cards, invoices, bank statements, bill of lading, financial statements, ACORD forms, rent rolls, etc. Sacramento, CA, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Docsumo, a leading intelligent document processing company, today announced the launch of the free Screenshot Reader today. The chrome extension allows users to capture screenshots & convert them into editable text.Here is how it works:1. Press the extension button to select the area on a web page. The extension automatically performs OCR on the captured image.2. Review and edit the extracted text.3. Copy and share text from the image.Using intelligent OCR technology, Docsumo helps you scan, extract, and analyze information from images or PDF documents. The OCR extension helps you extract text from images, translate it to other languages and edit & share it with others easily. The chrome extension is able to capture multiple languages.“Our team shares a lot of screenshots and quite often we need to get text from those images. We built Screenshot Readers for our own use and have made it publicly available for free,” commented Rushabh Sheth, CEO at Docsumo.Docsumo is a Document AI software that automates document processing. It helps enterprises make accurate & fast decisions from unstructured documents such as invoices, bank statements, tax returns & forms. Docsumo captures complex tables and key-value pairs from any kind of document and converts it to actionable data. It comes with pre-built models for 100+ document types including IDs, driver licenses, passports, vehicle registrations, insurance cards, invoices, bank statements, bill of lading, financial statements, ACORD forms, rent rolls, etc. Contact Information Docsumo

Pankaj Tripathi

800-435-8268



https://docsumo.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Docsumo