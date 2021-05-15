Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Receive press releases from Spencer Savings Bank: By Email RSS Feeds: Spencer Savings Bank Helps Feed Needy Community Members with Eva’s Village Donation

Elmwood Park, NJ, May 15, 2021 --(



Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the organization has adapted to keep life-saving programs and services open to ensure those who rely on them receive the help they need. Since switching from sit-down dining to meals to-go, their Community Kitchen has been busier than ever. They are serving these meals as the pandemic forces more of their community members to choose between food, medicine and rent.



“To our dear friends at Spencer Savings, your generous support of Eva’s Village, throughout so many years, has continued to allow us to meet the very core of our mission… feeding people. We remain deeply committed to continuing our care and services for those who need us most,” stated Angela Vance, Volunteer Coordinator at Eva’s Village. “Because of your Fund-A-Meal donation, we provided over 400 of our clients a delicious, nutritious lunch. Your gifts of time, talent and treasure have truly changed the lives of so many. On behalf of the staff and clients at Eva’s Village – where hope begins – a heartfelt thank you.”



“Eva’s Village continues to do an amazing job of being there for our community members when they need it the most,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO at Spencer Savings Bank. “This past year has been an extremely difficult one and they have really stepped up to the plate for so many. We are proud to continue to partner with them on these types of programs and wholeheartedly support their community response and recovery efforts.”



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.



About Eva’sVillage:

The mission of Eva’s Village is to provide care and support for people who are struggling with poverty, hunger, homelessness, and addiction. Founded as a soup kitchen in 1982, Eva’s Village began by serving 30 meals a day to feed the hungry in Paterson. Over the years, Eva’s Village grew as programs and services were added to address the root causes of homelessness and poverty. Today, Eva’s Village offers a range of integrated programs to help those in need move toward recovery, stability, and independence.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank recently made a $2,500 donation to Eva’s Village to help feed community members. The organization’s Community Kitchen is serving to-go breakfast and lunch to over 400 individuals daily. This is in addition to serving 3 prepared meals a day to those residing in their recovery and sheltering programs.Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the organization has adapted to keep life-saving programs and services open to ensure those who rely on them receive the help they need. Since switching from sit-down dining to meals to-go, their Community Kitchen has been busier than ever. They are serving these meals as the pandemic forces more of their community members to choose between food, medicine and rent.“To our dear friends at Spencer Savings, your generous support of Eva’s Village, throughout so many years, has continued to allow us to meet the very core of our mission… feeding people. We remain deeply committed to continuing our care and services for those who need us most,” stated Angela Vance, Volunteer Coordinator at Eva’s Village. “Because of your Fund-A-Meal donation, we provided over 400 of our clients a delicious, nutritious lunch. Your gifts of time, talent and treasure have truly changed the lives of so many. On behalf of the staff and clients at Eva’s Village – where hope begins – a heartfelt thank you.”“Eva’s Village continues to do an amazing job of being there for our community members when they need it the most,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO at Spencer Savings Bank. “This past year has been an extremely difficult one and they have really stepped up to the plate for so many. We are proud to continue to partner with them on these types of programs and wholeheartedly support their community response and recovery efforts.”About Spencer Savings Bank:Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.About Eva’sVillage:The mission of Eva’s Village is to provide care and support for people who are struggling with poverty, hunger, homelessness, and addiction. Founded as a soup kitchen in 1982, Eva’s Village began by serving 30 meals a day to feed the hungry in Paterson. Over the years, Eva’s Village grew as programs and services were added to address the root causes of homelessness and poverty. Today, Eva’s Village offers a range of integrated programs to help those in need move toward recovery, stability, and independence.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spencer Savings Bank Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend