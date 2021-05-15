Press Releases Daryon Hotels International Press Release

Receive press releases from Daryon Hotels International: By Email RSS Feeds: Econo Lodge Hays I-70 Wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award

Econo Lodge Hays I-70's Great Traveler Reviews Earn it a Place Among Travelers' Favorites in Hays, KS.

Hays, KS, May 15, 2021 --(



The Hotel announced their award on Facebook and thanked their guests and staff saying, "Thank you to all our guests and our wonderful staff. We would not be able to win such a prestigious award if not for you!"



“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.” Hays, KS, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Econo Lodge Hays I-70 today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the pas year was, Econo Lodge Hays I-700 stood out by continuously delighting travelers.The Hotel announced their award on Facebook and thanked their guests and staff saying, "Thank you to all our guests and our wonderful staff. We would not be able to win such a prestigious award if not for you!"“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.” Contact Information Econo Lodge Hays I-70

Sean Patel

785-625-4839



https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g38771-d92294-Reviews-Econo_Lodge_Hays_I_70-Hays_Kansas.htm



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daryon Hotels International