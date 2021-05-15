Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Missouri Self Storage Facility

Overland Park, KS, May 15, 2021 --(



First Missouri Bank of Brookfield, Missouri provided conventional bank financing for the facility. Argus Storage Advisors represented a Trust that is in the process of liquidating and repositioning their assets, which are spread across several states



Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Overland Park, KS, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of I 35 Self Storage in Cameron, Missouri. I 35 sits on approximately 1.4 acres and offers 41,880 rentable square feet of storage. The sale closed May 4th, 2021. The facility sold to a local investor who will be enhancing and streamlining operations. After the buyer stabilizes the facility, he plans to expand the property and gain the economies of scale of a larger facility.First Missouri Bank of Brookfield, Missouri provided conventional bank financing for the facility. Argus Storage Advisors represented a Trust that is in the process of liquidating and repositioning their assets, which are spread across several statesLarry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Advisors

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors