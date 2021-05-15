Press Releases APFED Press Release

Receive press releases from APFED: By Email RSS Feeds: National Eosinophil Awareness Week (May 16-22, 2021) Recognizes Impact of Eosinophil-Associated Diseases

Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2021 --(



Eosinophils (pronounced “ee-oh-sin-oh-fills”) are a type of white blood cell. They are part of the immune system and are involved in a number of conditions, including allergies and certain infections and inflammatory conditions. When a person has too many eosinophils, without a known cause, they may have an eosinophil-associated disease.



Eosinophil-associated diseases are rare and chronic conditions that require long-term management. Many patients experience delayed diagnosis. The diagnosis depends on where in the body the eosinophils are found. Eosinophil-associated diseases can be debilitating and impact quality of life. The conditions affect both adults and children.



In 2007, the third week of May was officially recognized as National Eosinophil Awareness Week when the U.S. House of Representatives passed House Bill 296. It is a special time in which patients, caregivers, health care providers, and organizations increase efforts to raise public awareness about these conditions.



“Every day, we are inspired by the resilience and strength of individuals with eosinophil-associated diseases and the family members who care for them,” said APFED Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. “During National Eosinophil Awareness Week, sharing our stories offers hope to those who are affected and disseminating educational information helps the public understand the challenges of living with these conditions. With education and awareness, the diagnostic timeline decreases, suffering decreases, and research becomes better supported."



APFED is grateful to its education partners for supporting its 2021 celebration of National Eosinophil Awareness Week. This includes Arena Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb(TM), GlaxoSmithKline, Nutricia, the makers of Neocate(R), Sanofi Genzyme, Regeneron, and Takeda. Their support provides APFED with means to increase dissemination of educational materials to patients, providers, and the public.



To learn more about eosinophil-associated diseases and ways to celebrate National Eosinophil Awareness Week, please visit apfed.org/NEAW.



About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)

Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists and supports patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated disorders, by providing education, creating awareness, supporting research, and promoting advocacy. To learn more, visit apfed.org. Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) will celebrate the 14th annual National Eosinophil Awareness Week (NEAW) from May 16-22, 2021. APFED is engaging people across the world to raise awareness of eosinophil-associated diseases.Eosinophils (pronounced “ee-oh-sin-oh-fills”) are a type of white blood cell. They are part of the immune system and are involved in a number of conditions, including allergies and certain infections and inflammatory conditions. When a person has too many eosinophils, without a known cause, they may have an eosinophil-associated disease.Eosinophil-associated diseases are rare and chronic conditions that require long-term management. Many patients experience delayed diagnosis. The diagnosis depends on where in the body the eosinophils are found. Eosinophil-associated diseases can be debilitating and impact quality of life. The conditions affect both adults and children.In 2007, the third week of May was officially recognized as National Eosinophil Awareness Week when the U.S. House of Representatives passed House Bill 296. It is a special time in which patients, caregivers, health care providers, and organizations increase efforts to raise public awareness about these conditions.“Every day, we are inspired by the resilience and strength of individuals with eosinophil-associated diseases and the family members who care for them,” said APFED Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. “During National Eosinophil Awareness Week, sharing our stories offers hope to those who are affected and disseminating educational information helps the public understand the challenges of living with these conditions. With education and awareness, the diagnostic timeline decreases, suffering decreases, and research becomes better supported."APFED is grateful to its education partners for supporting its 2021 celebration of National Eosinophil Awareness Week. This includes Arena Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb(TM), GlaxoSmithKline, Nutricia, the makers of Neocate(R), Sanofi Genzyme, Regeneron, and Takeda. Their support provides APFED with means to increase dissemination of educational materials to patients, providers, and the public.To learn more about eosinophil-associated diseases and ways to celebrate National Eosinophil Awareness Week, please visit apfed.org/NEAW.About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists and supports patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated disorders, by providing education, creating awareness, supporting research, and promoting advocacy. To learn more, visit apfed.org. Contact Information APFED

Mary Jo Strobel

(713) 493-7749



www.apfed.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from APFED