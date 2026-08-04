Allergies News
Get the latest news about the body’s reaction to allergens that are inhaled, ingested, injected or make skin contact. Discover information about treatment centers, practitioners, organizations and companies introducing groundbreaking therapies, research, products and services to help those affected by allergies, as well as their caregivers.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
Newark's Renew Integrative Health Expands Hashimoto's Treatment Access to Patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and More
Renew Integrative Health in Newark is now accepting Hashimoto's patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and surrounding areas. Patients no longer need to travel far for specialized thyroid care. The clinic treats this autoimmune disorder with both conventional medicine and functional approaches that address root causes. Andrea Dean CRNP, a certified registered nurse practitioner, provides comprehensive treatment that goes beyond managing symptoms to help patients heal their thyroid. - September 15, 2025 - Renew Integrative Health
GAAPP and the EoE Day Alliance Announce the Launch of the First-Ever World EoE Day on May 22
The Global Allergy and Airways Patient Platform (GAAPP), together with the EoE Day Alliance, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever World Eosinophilic Esophagitis Day (#EoEDay) on May 22, 2025. - March 22, 2025 - Global Allergy and Airways Patient Platform
University of Maryland Welcomes The Pink Bakery; Offers Inclusivity in Every Bite for Campus Dining
The University of Maryland is raising the bar for allergen-friendly dining by welcoming The Pink Bakery to its acclaimed Purple Zone, a designated allergen-free dining area. This move reflects the university’s dedication to creating an inclusive dining experience for all students, particularly those managing severe food allergies and dietary restrictions. - November 28, 2024 - The Pink Bakery, Inc.
Clean-Tech Pioneer Pipper Standard® Awarded Multiple Patents in India
The Equator Group recognized for their Innovative Fruit Fermentation Technology for Natural Cleaning and Softening - October 22, 2024 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation®, as Seen on Shark Tank, Has Announced That Breathe Eazy is Now Their Exclusive Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
The First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation® has officially announced that Breathe Eazy Pty. Ltd. Company of Australia has been appointed as their Exclusive Distributor of First Defense Nasal Screens (as seen on Shark Tank) for Australia and New Zealand. With over 30 million units already sold worldwide, FDNS looks forward to now making their revolutionary Nasal Screens available to Australians and New Zealanders and help everyone down under help Filter Your Life®. - October 17, 2024 - First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation
Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute Welcomes Accomplished Advanced Practitioner Allison K. Henke-Schotke, MSN, RN, APN/FNP-BC
Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute is excited to welcome Allison K. Henke-Schotke, MSN, RN, APN/FNP-BC, to its team. With over a decade of experience and a passion for patient care, Allison is committed to providing exceptional allergy, asthma, and sinus care. Her expertise in pediatric and family health, along with her personal connection to food allergies, makes her a valuable addition to the institute's mission of delivering top-quality care. - October 02, 2024 - Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute
BlackWell Atlanta Launches: Empowering Black Patients by Connecting Them with Black Healthcare Providers in Metro Atlanta
BlackWell Atlanta is an online medical directory committed to connecting black patients with black healthcare providers in the metro Atlanta area. Our mission is to ensure that every patient receives culturally competent care tailored to their specific needs. - August 18, 2024 - BlackWell Atlanta
Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama Announces Expansion of Services to Meet Growing Demand for Home Care Solutions
Since 1984, Preferred Care at Home founders have had the privilege of assisting clients in improving their quality of life while recognizing and maintaining their dignity and independence. Preferred Care at Home has continued this tradition by only referring the most reliable, compassionate, experienced, and affordable caregivers to client’s homes or care facilities. Celebrating life, dignity and independence.® - March 09, 2024 - Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama
Equator Pure Nature Signs Partnership with Leading Indonesian Distributor
PT Visi Ragam Trigatra will represent Pipper Standard products in ASEAN’s biggest market - August 21, 2023 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Lucielle Urgent Care Expands Telemedicine Services to Reach More Patients
Lucielle Urgent Care, a Maryland corporation, has decided to expand telemedicine services in order to reach more patients in Towson, Maryland. - August 02, 2023 - Lucielle Urgent Care
LevelUp MD Urgent Care to Open New Location in Perth Amboy, NJ, Bringing Quality Healthcare to the Community
LevelUp MD Urgent Care is thrilled to announce its expansion to the vibrant community of Perth Amboy, NJ. Located at 313 State Street, LevelUp MD Urgent Care is set to bring exceptional medical services to the residents of Perth Amboy and the surrounding areas, starting this fall. With a... - July 12, 2023 - LevelUp MD Urgent Care
Mokena Family Donates Emergency Response Kits to All Lincoln-Way Area Schools
Who: Brandon and Jennifer Wilson, of Mokena, are donating one LiveSafer or LiveSafer XL modular public access first aid cabinet to each school building in the Lincoln-Way High School District and all of its feeder elementary schools in Mokena, New Lenox, Manhattan, Frankfort, and Frankfort Square,... - April 05, 2023 - Illinois Supply Company
Fast Pace Health Expands Scope of Practice for Telehealth Services
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of convenient and accessible healthcare services with 235+ clinics across 6 states is proud to announce the expansion of its Telehealth services to include a wider scope of practice. This will allow patients to receive a broader range of medical services from the comfort of their own homes. - February 13, 2023 - Fast Pace Health
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
New Art Print Pure Silk Pillowcase Launches for Winter
Introducing Mayfairsilk's new sustainably produced Damask print silk pillowcase. Soft grey in a watercolour style on an Ivory background adds a touch of elegance to the bedroom. Designed in Mayfair London and printed using certified non-toxic dyes onto 25 momme Grade 6A Mulberry Silk with a matte finish. This all-natural breathable silk is thermoregulating and doesn't strip the natural moisture and oils out of hair and skin like cotton does. - November 17, 2022 - Mayfairsilk
New Medicaid Primary Care Providers Available in Centennial Colorado
Health Now Family Practice is pleased to announce that primary care and urgent care providers are now available through Medicaid in Centennial. This is a great resource for those who need access to quality healthcare. - August 26, 2022 - Health Now Family Practice
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Dulce Almanzar, MD Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce that family medicine physician Dulce Almanzar, MD, has joined its team. She will be practicing at 1377 5th Avenue, Bay Shore, NY... - April 02, 2022 - New York Health
Korean Convenience Announces a Food Allergy & Dietary Restrictions App
Korean Convenience is a helpful guide to assist individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions find ready-made Korean food easier. App features: Korean brands names (English/Hangul), search by top 9 allergens (dairy, eggs, fish, peanuts, sesame, shellfish, soy, tree nuts, and wheat), detailed ingredient information, cooking directory (Hangul/English), save products in the app itself, Korean Convenience will add the information and share with the community. - March 16, 2022 - Korean Convenience
MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (MADx) Partners with ALPCO to Offer a Fully Automated Sample-to-Answer Multiplex Allergy Test Solution to the North American Market
ALPCO (Salem, NH), a leading US producer of novel immunoassay testing platforms, recently announced an exclusive distribution partnership with MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (Vienna, Austria). Together, they offer a comprehensive line of testing solutions for allergies (IgE-based) and food intolerances (IgG-based), from test material to proprietary hardware and software to process and analyze samples. - February 01, 2022 - ALPCO
New York Health Welcomes Family Medicine Physician Mahendra Shah, MD
New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified Family Medicine physician Mahendra Shah, MD, has joined its multidisciplinary team of physicians. He will be practicing at 1866 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River, NY... - June 02, 2021 - New York Health
Black-Owned Traditional Chinese Medicine Practice Officially Opening in Decatur, Georgia
The Point of Health Wellness Center will host their Grand Opening on June 5, 2021. - May 24, 2021 - The Point of Health Wellness Center
New York Health Welcomes Jennifer Gonzalez, MD
New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified primary care physician and geriatrician Jennifer Gonzalez, MD, has joined its team of multidisciplinary physicians. She will be practicing at 7 S Jersey Ave # 1, East Setauket, NY 11733. - May 18, 2021 - New York Health
National Eosinophil Awareness Week (May 16-22, 2021) Recognizes Impact of Eosinophil-Associated Diseases
The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) will celebrate the 14th annual National Eosinophil Awareness Week (NEAW) from May 16-22, 2021. APFED is engaging people across the world to raise awareness of eosinophil-associated diseases. Eosinophils (pronounced... - May 15, 2021 - APFED
New York Health Acquires Three Village Family Medicine
New York Health is pleased to announce that primary care practice, formerly known as Three Village Family Medicine, will now be part of New York Health. Internist, Pollytia I. Panagiotou, MD, and Physician Assistant, Lisa Rizzuto, MS, PA-C will be practicing at the office located at 7 S Jersey Ave... - January 01, 2021 - New York Health
Aardvark Medical Announces BARDA Exercise of Contract Option 1 Valued at $2.8M
Advances Development of Specimen Collection System for Respiratory Pathogens for Viral Testing - November 20, 2020 - pNeo LLC
Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip
Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is recalling individual serving cups of Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip because it may contain undeclared Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these... - October 30, 2020 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Desktop Alert and Aceso Medical Supply to Release 10+ Million U.S. Made N95 NIOSH Approved Surgical Respirators
Desktop Alert Mass Notification Platform in Partnership with Aceso Medical Supply has procured over 10 million US Made N95 Grade surgical Respirators for U.S. 1st Responders and qualified medical institutions only. The respirators are not available for international shipping under any circumstances. - October 27, 2020 - Desktop Alert
Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019
Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical
Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Welcomes Michael McCabe, MD to RMG Lakewood Group
Colorado's largest GI group and the Region's Digestive Health leader is continuing to expand, with the addition of the highly recruited Dr. McCabe joining the practice on Monday, July 15th. - July 14, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology
Event Launches New Info on Celiac, Autoimmunity and Wheat-Related Disorders
A special two-day event, featuring a dream team of global leaders focused on the growing epidemic of wheat-related disorders, celiac disease, autoimmunity and how to support medical professionals, healthcare service providers and the public at large. The "International Symposium on Wheat-Related Disorders" is being broadcast globally. - January 04, 2019 - theDr.com
Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data of DSP-Visulex Published in Current Eye Research
Aciont Inc. announced today that data from the clinical study of the DSP-Visulex technology is published online ahead of print in Current Eye Research. Reference: Papangkorn K, Truett KR, Vitale AT, Jhaveri C, Scales DK, Foster CS, Montieth A, Higuchi JW, Brar B, Higuchi WI. Novel dexamethasone sodium phosphate treatment (DSP-Visulex) for noninfectious anterior uveitis: a randomized phase I/II clinical trial. Current Eye Research. - December 06, 2018 - Aciont Inc.
Dr. Firshein Speaks on Ovarian Health and Natural Alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy
Dr. Richard Firshein, world-renowned pioneer and leading expert in the fields of Integrative and Preventative Medicine, will be speaking tonight at Maison Beljanski presents Healthy Tuesdays: Ovarian Health. His presentation will focus on ovarian health and natural alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy. - October 30, 2018 - Dr. Richard Fiorshein
Can't Smell Anything? This Clinical Trial May Give You Hope.
We often take for granted the ability to smell, but people with a diminished sense of smell or who have lost this sense completely know that this ability is linked to our overall quality of life. It is a major contributor to our ability to taste food, and people who lose their sense of smell often lose their appetite. This clinical trial may give them hope. - October 15, 2018 - Foundation for Regenerative Medicine
Health & Comfort Doors LLC Introduces an Award-Winning, Patented Ventilating Door
A proven new built-in ventilation design that equalizes indoor air pressure that meet or exceed valuable EnergyStar requirements. - October 01, 2018 - Health & Comfort Door, LLC
Spherium’s Cyclatop (SP14019), Safe and Efficacious for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults and Infants
The results of the clinical trial Cyclatop (NCT02865356) to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of SP14019 (Cyclosporine A 5% topical spray) across all group ages, for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, were presented today at the EADV Congress in Paris. SP14019 showed excellent safety and acceptability profile, clinically relevant and statistically significant efficacy with respect to placebo and very low systemic exposure to Cyclosporine A. - September 15, 2018 - Spherium Biomed
FDA Clears First System to Combine Smartphone Controlled UVB Light with Occlusive Hydrating Gels to Treat Inflammatory Skin Disease
Luma Therapeutics, dedicated to eradicating suffering from inflammatory skin disease, is launching illuvinateTM, an innovative and modern twist on a safe and effective treatment called the Goeckerman regimen, invented over 100 years ago by a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic. Backed by strong clinical trial data, this system enables those suffering from chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema, to experience clear skin after performing therapy in the comfort of their own homes. - June 11, 2018 - Luma Therapeutics
Dr. Brooks Trotter of Grapevine Internal Medicine Centre Launches New Website
New website launches pertaining to allergies and immunology in Dallas Fort Worth and across Texas. First website is for those close to Grapevine Texas seeking allergy testing and immunology. Second website is designed to help Texas physician practices with improving their practices' revenues. - May 25, 2018 - Dr. Brooks Trotter
Amrita Aromatherapy Receives Inc. Magazine Award for Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Company in the State of Iowa & Launches Organic Retail Line
Inc. Magazine has ranked Amrita Aromatherapy® as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. and #17 for the "Fastest Growing Private Company" in the state of Iowa. For over 28 years, Amrita® has been focused on direct sales with body workers, doctors,... - May 15, 2018 - Amrita Aromatherapy
Make Your Pet a Hypoallergenic Pet
For Human Allergies. Given to your Dog or Cat. - February 22, 2018 - Pet Allergen Reducer
Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing
Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
TAB Street - Finding Food Allergy Free and Gluten Free Places to Eat
TAB Street is inviting visitors to explore its new website. This website has been designed to provide both young and the young at heart information on finding food allergy restaurants. - December 21, 2017 - TAB Street LLC
Hudson Allergy Continues NYC Expansion, Opening a New Grand Central Office, the Brand's Third Manhattan Location
Hudson Allergy, the premier private allergy practice in New York City, announces the opening of its third office location just in time for the fall allergy season. The new Grand Central office space is located at 485 Lexington and will provide the same treatment options, superior care and amenities... - September 15, 2017 - Hudson Allergy
Mrs. Akie Abe Joins Food Activists to Discuss Food and Diplomacy in New York
Round table Discussion on Food & Diplomacy with Mrs. Akie Abe as Guest of Honor, followed by Meet & Greet Session and Special Reception. - September 07, 2017 - Santos Marketing Group
Mrs. Akie Abe, the Spouse of Prime Minister of Japan, Joins Academics, Food Activists and Food Industry Experts to Discuss Food and Peace in NYC
Roundtable Discussion on Food & Diplomacy with Mrs. Akie Abe as Guest of Honor, followed by Meet & Greet Session and Special Reception. - August 30, 2017 - Santos Marketing Group
Jacksonville ENT Surgery Adds an Alternative to Allergy Shots to Its Treatment Methods
Sublingual immunotherapy eliminates the need for weekly allergy shots. - July 07, 2017 - Jacksonville ENT Surgery
Jacksonville ENT Surgery is Pleased to Announce Dr. Jerry Sugar Has Joined the Practice
Sugar is a leading physician in the field of otolaryngology and will focus on providing compassionate and personalized patient care. - May 19, 2017 - Jacksonville ENT Surgery