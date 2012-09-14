PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Welcomes Michael McCabe, MD to RMG Lakewood Group Colorado's largest GI group and the Region's Digestive Health leader is continuing to expand, with the addition of the highly recruited Dr. McCabe joining the practice on Monday, July 15th. - July 14, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology

Event Launches New Info on Celiac, Autoimmunity and Wheat-Related Disorders A special two-day event, featuring a dream team of global leaders focused on the growing epidemic of wheat-related disorders, celiac disease, autoimmunity and how to support medical professionals, healthcare service providers and the public at large. The "International Symposium on Wheat-Related Disorders" is being broadcast globally. - January 04, 2019 - theDr.com

Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data of DSP-Visulex Published in Current Eye Research Aciont Inc. announced today that data from the clinical study of the DSP-Visulex technology is published online ahead of print in Current Eye Research. Reference: Papangkorn K, Truett KR, Vitale AT, Jhaveri C, Scales DK, Foster CS, Montieth A, Higuchi JW, Brar B, Higuchi WI. Novel dexamethasone sodium phosphate treatment (DSP-Visulex) for noninfectious anterior uveitis: a randomized phase I/II clinical trial. Current Eye Research. - December 06, 2018 - Aciont Inc.

Dr. Firshein Speaks on Ovarian Health and Natural Alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy Dr. Richard Firshein, world-renowned pioneer and leading expert in the fields of Integrative and Preventative Medicine, will be speaking tonight at Maison Beljanski presents Healthy Tuesdays: Ovarian Health. His presentation will focus on ovarian health and natural alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy. - October 30, 2018 - Dr. Richard Fiorshein

Can't Smell Anything? This Clinical Trial May Give You Hope. We often take for granted the ability to smell, but people with a diminished sense of smell or who have lost this sense completely know that this ability is linked to our overall quality of life. It is a major contributor to our ability to taste food, and people who lose their sense of smell often lose their appetite. This clinical trial may give them hope. - October 15, 2018 - Foundation for Regenerative Medicine

Health & Comfort Doors LLC Introduces an Award-Winning, Patented Ventilating Door A proven new built-in ventilation design that equalizes indoor air pressure that meet or exceed valuable EnergyStar requirements. - October 01, 2018 - Health & Comfort Door, LLC

Spherium’s Cyclatop (SP14019), Safe and Efficacious for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults and Infants The results of the clinical trial Cyclatop (NCT02865356) to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of SP14019 (Cyclosporine A 5% topical spray) across all group ages, for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, were presented today at the EADV Congress in Paris. SP14019 showed excellent safety and acceptability profile, clinically relevant and statistically significant efficacy with respect to placebo and very low systemic exposure to Cyclosporine A. - September 15, 2018 - Spherium Biomed

FDA Clears First System to Combine Smartphone Controlled UVB Light with Occlusive Hydrating Gels to Treat Inflammatory Skin Disease Luma Therapeutics, dedicated to eradicating suffering from inflammatory skin disease, is launching illuvinateTM, an innovative and modern twist on a safe and effective treatment called the Goeckerman regimen, invented over 100 years ago by a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic. Backed by strong clinical trial data, this system enables those suffering from chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema, to experience clear skin after performing therapy in the comfort of their own homes. - June 11, 2018 - Luma Therapeutics

Dr. Brooks Trotter of Grapevine Internal Medicine Centre Launches New Website New website launches pertaining to allergies and immunology in Dallas Fort Worth and across Texas. First website is for those close to Grapevine Texas seeking allergy testing and immunology. Second website is designed to help Texas physician practices with improving their practices' revenues. - May 25, 2018 - Dr. Brooks Trotter

Amrita Aromatherapy Receives Inc. Magazine Award for Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Company in the State of Iowa & Launches Organic Retail Line Inc. Magazine has ranked Amrita Aromatherapy® as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. and #17 for the "Fastest Growing Private Company" in the state of Iowa. For over 28 years, Amrita® has been focused on direct sales with body workers, doctors, therapists,... - May 15, 2018 - Amrita Aromatherapy

Make Your Pet a Hypoallergenic Pet For Human Allergies. Given to your Dog or Cat. - February 22, 2018 - Pet Allergen Reducer

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

TAB Street - Finding Food Allergy Free and Gluten Free Places to Eat TAB Street is inviting visitors to explore its new website. This website has been designed to provide both young and the young at heart information on finding food allergy restaurants. - December 21, 2017 - TAB Street LLC

Hudson Allergy Continues NYC Expansion, Opening a New Grand Central Office, the Brand's Third Manhattan Location Hudson Allergy, the premier private allergy practice in New York City, announces the opening of its third office location just in time for the fall allergy season. The new Grand Central office space is located at 485 Lexington and will provide the same treatment options, superior care and amenities that... - September 15, 2017 - Hudson Allergy

Mrs. Akie Abe Joins Food Activists to Discuss Food and Diplomacy in New York Round table Discussion on Food & Diplomacy with Mrs. Akie Abe as Guest of Honor, followed by Meet & Greet Session and Special Reception. - September 07, 2017 - Santos Marketing Group

Jacksonville ENT Surgery Adds an Alternative to Allergy Shots to Its Treatment Methods Sublingual immunotherapy eliminates the need for weekly allergy shots. - July 07, 2017 - Jacksonville ENT Surgery

Jacksonville ENT Surgery is Pleased to Announce Dr. Jerry Sugar Has Joined the Practice Sugar is a leading physician in the field of otolaryngology and will focus on providing compassionate and personalized patient care. - May 19, 2017 - Jacksonville ENT Surgery

International FPIES Association: First International Consensus Guidelines Released for Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome (FPIES) The International FPIES Association (I-FPIES) is excited to announce the publication of the “International Consensus Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome.” An executive summary has been published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical... - February 26, 2017 - International FPIES Association (I-FPIES)

SocksLane Launches New Anti-Allergic Compression Socks on Amazon.com SocksLane, announces the release of a new revolutionary support sock rich in natural cotton fibers to help people prevent allergies and enjoy a better quality of life. - January 17, 2017 - SocksLane

EpiPen® Insurance Cover Launched Via EpiPenIns Following the recent uproar about Mylan, licensed manufacturer of EpiPen® products, a consortium of Lloyd's names and reinsurance professionals have decided to offer a cost effective option to replace a used EpiPen®. Via the website EpiPenIns, a replacement service (or financial compensation)... - September 23, 2016 - EpiPenIns

Fall Allergy News: Guardian Technologies™ Unveils Hi-Tech, Wi-Fi Smart Premium Air Cleaning System New Wi-Fi-enabled Air Purifier Activated with Downloaded App Allows Users to Monitor and Control Indoor Air Quality from Anywhere at Anytime - September 16, 2016 - Great Lakes Cheese, Inc

SMi Group Releases New Interview with Leading Allergist, Professor Kimihiro Okubu SMi Group release an exclusive interview with Nippon Medical School in the run up to Allergies 2016. - June 04, 2016 - SMi Group

Allergy Therapeutics Present on Defining an Optimal Dose Following Positive Phase II Clinical Trials SMi’s 3rd annual Allergies conference will return to London on 6th & 7th July 2016. - May 14, 2016 - SMi Group

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

12 Critical Questions Defining the Future of Allergy Therapeutics Addressed at Allergies 2016 Key Updates Presented by MHRA, HAL Allergy, Stallergenes, Nestle, UCL, Allergy Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Danone and Chiesi - April 27, 2016 - SMi Group

New Jersey Associates in Medicine Not Standing Still NJAIM quality, comprehensive medical care continues to grow and expand. Come to the next Open House and see for yourself on Thursday, May 19, 2016 from 6:30 to 9:00 PM. That evening NJAIM will also be welcoming Mr. Bart Oates, President of the NJ Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association and 3-time Super Bowl Champion who will join the festivities to help kick off the the Grand Opening of the NJAIM and MedPro Wellness fitness facility. - April 26, 2016 - New Jersey Associates in Medicine, PA

Innovative New York City Allergy Practice Adds New Doctor Hudson Allergy welcomes Dr. Tricia Lee, a board certified allergist and immunologist, to its staff. The addition will strengthen Hudson Allergy’s treatment capabilities. - March 17, 2016 - Hudson Allergy

Guardian Technologies® Expands GermGuardian® Air Purifier Line-Up Just in Time for 2016 Spring Allergy Season New Models Equipped with HEPA Filtration and UV-C Light Technology to Kill Airborne Germs and Bacteria. - March 14, 2016 - Great Lakes Cheese, Inc

Silver Wolf Nutrition Launches Effective New Protein Powder Made from Peas Silver Wolf Nutrition has launched a new type of protein powder made exclusively from peas. The product offers 30 grams of protein in a relatively small amount of powder, giving people a vegan, cost-effective, and hypoallergenic solution to their diet and muscle building needs. - March 02, 2016 - Silver Wolf Nutrition

A Well Regarded Northern Jersey Multi-Specialty Medical Practice Begins a New Era Just over a week ago, New Jersey Associates in Medicine (NJAIM) held its grand re-opening Open House for Fair Lawn and surrounding business and medical communities. - October 28, 2015 - New Jersey Associates in Medicine, PA

New Salt Cave Opens in East Hampton People in Montauk and the greater East Hampton area area now have the opportunity to visit this state of the art, high-end salt cave to help alleviate numerous ailments. - September 16, 2015 - Salt Cave Inc.

Ayurveda & Autoimmune Disorders - 15th International Conference, Santa Clara, CA, October 9 - 11, 2015 Ayurveda & Autoimmune Disorders, taking place October 9 – 11, 2015 at the Biltmore Hotel and Suites, 2151 Laurelwood Road, Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA, organized by Global Ayurveda Conferences, LLC (www.globalayurvedaconferences.com) and hosted by Association of Ayurvedic Professionals of North America, Inc. (www.aapna.org), includes a wide array of keynote speakers and featured speakers from various countries – USA, Ireland, Canada, India, Thailand and Australia. - September 01, 2015 - AAPNA

Add Home Environment Products to Back-to-School Lists for a Healthier, Happier School Year Guardian Technologies™ air purifiers and humidifiers help improve air quality by reducing the spread of germs and minimizing allergens, which will prepare students for the classroom this year. - July 28, 2015 - Great Lakes Cheese, Inc

Summer Pollen Cleaning Tips for Home and Patio Tips from cleaning experts, Invisible Glass to combat the "green dust" left on patios, windows, and drifting inside homes from summer pollen. - June 05, 2015 - Stoner Invisible Glass

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2020, by Persistence Market Research Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd released a new forthcoming report on "Allergy Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2014 - 2020." - May 23, 2015 - Persistence Market Research

Hudson Allergy Promotes New Flatiron Office Location with the Launch of the Their Spring Allergy Tissue Box Campaign To celebrate the opening of their second office in Manhattan, Hudson Allergy is gifting complementary tissues to New Yorkers who suffer from seasonal allergies, and promoting spring allergy awareness with New York’s first ever Walking Tissue Box. - April 25, 2015 - Hudson Allergy

PromptMed Urgent Care Opens in Waukegan, Illinois PromptMed Urgent Care opens in Waukegan, IL located in the Grandview Court Shopping Center at 724 N. Green Bay Road, at the intersection of Grand Avenue near the town of Gurnee. - January 07, 2015 - PromptMed Urgent Care

Innovation Direct™ Tabbed as Official Marketing Representative of Lopez Nasal Protection Invention A simple yet valuable new product designed to provide important protection for its users, the Lopez Nasal Protection, has been developed by Cintia Lopez of Palm Coast, Florida. The invention's unique design helps insure that potentially harmful substances do not enter a person’s nasal passages. The... - November 04, 2014 - Innovation Direct, Inc.

Dr. Hoffman Introduces a List of 14 Natural Products to Conquer Spring Allergies For allergy sufferers, this is usually a time for stocking up on Kleenex and Claritin. But for those who’d prefer a more natural approach to battling the blossom-induced blues, leading New York City-based complementary medical practitioner, Dr. Ronald Hoffman (http://www.drhoffman.com), nationally... - April 04, 2014 - Dr. Ronald Hoffman

Pinnacle ENT Associates Adds Physician and Expands Practice Into New Jersey PENTA welcomes Otolaryngologist George R. Kenner, Jr., MD to its new location in Vineland, NJ. - August 30, 2013 - Pinnacle ENT Associates

The Nation’s Oldest and Largest Association of African American Physicians Installs Its 114th President, Dr. Michael A. LeNoir The National Medical Association forges ahead with an aggressive 2013–2014 agenda under the leadership of one of the nation’s Top Doctors. - August 24, 2013 - National Medical Association

National Medical Association and Mylan Specialty Form Research Partnership The National Medical Association (NMA) and Mylan Specialty have formed a partnership which will develop research on how to improve patient care for anaphylaxis and other allergic emergencies. - June 06, 2013 - National Medical Association

Himalayan Salt Cave Has Opened in La Grange, IL Primal Oceans Salt Cave at 8 S. La Grange Road opened on April 1, 2013 by co-owners Karen Stoelinga and Peggy McDonald after a visit to Sedona, AZ sparked an interest in salt rooms and spas. Primal Oceans features several types of spa treatments, including ionic foot baths and aquamassage, but will highlight the creation of Dr. Smiechowski. - May 08, 2013 - Salt cave vt

MenuTrinfo Founder Wins Bravo Entrepreneur Award Betsy Craig named 2013 “Emerging Entrepreneur” in prestigious Northern Colorado leadership program. - April 05, 2013 - MenuTrinfo